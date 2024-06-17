Way too early look at Colts’ 2025 NFL draft: PFF’s top 10 QBs

Yes, it’s probably a bit early to be looking ahead to the Colts’ 2025 NFL draft, but with the college football season just about two months away, it’s not too early to start compiling a list of names to watch this season.

Pro Football Focus recently went through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at quarterback. For more details on each player, click here.

Carson Beck, Georgia

Shedeuer Sanders, Colorado

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Drew Allar, Penn State

Connor Weigman, Texas A&M

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Cameron Ward, Miami

With Anthony Richardson, the Colts won’t be spending an early or even mid-round pick on a quarterback next April. However, it is a position that could be on their radar in the latter portion of the draft as they try to fill the backup role.

Currently that role is being filled by Joe Flacco, but at 39 years old and in Indianapolis on a one-year deal, odds are he’s not on the team next year. On top of that, Sam Ehlinger is in the final year of his rookie deal, and it is still to be determined whether or not Kedon Slovis can be an NFL backup.

During the last two offseasons, with Richardson inexperienced, the Colts opted to utilize free agency to fill the backup quarterback role, bringing in a veteran. This offseason, it was the aforementioned Flacco, and last year, it was Gardner Minshew.

However, with Richardson going into Year 3 in 2025 and presumably a full year of starting experience this season, the Colts could choose to go in a different direction at backup quarterback, bringing in a developmental rookie to learn the ropes.

Last season across the NFL – in some cases it was injury and in others it was poor play – there were 41 quarterbacks who attempted at least 168 passes and 50 quarterbacks who had at least one attempt.

Next year, the Colts are slated to have seven draft picks, one in each round.

