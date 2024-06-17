Way too early look at Colts’ 2025 NFL draft: PFF’s top 10 RBs

Yes, it’s probably a bit early to be looking ahead to the Colts’ 2025 NFL draft, but with the college football season just about two months away, it’s not too early to start compiling a list of names to watch this season.

Pro Football Focus recently went through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at running back. For more details on each player, click here.

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State

Jaydn Ott, California

Donovan Edwards, Michigan

Devin Neal, Kansas

Damien Martinez, Miami

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Running back is a position that could be on the Colts’ radar next April and perhaps even somewhat early on.

The backup running back battle will be one of the more intriguing competitions this training camp, and to a degree, it’s a position of unknown for the Colts. Competing for that role will be Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, and Evan Hull.

“We got some young guys that came in, and Trey (Sermon) did a really good job when he came in and played for us last year,” said GM Chris Ballard. “So we got some guys on the roster that we like. We get (Evan) Hull back. Hull’s healthy, we get him back, so we get to see what he can do and he showed us some good signs last year.”

Of those three backs, only Hull is under contract beyond 2024. That in itself could lead to the Colts adding to the depth of this position through the 2025 draft. And with how important the second running back option has become in the NFL, Ballard could also look to add to the competition within that room depending on how this season plays out among that trio.

Although Jonathan Taylor just signed an extension, he will have only two years left on his deal at the start of next season. With how the Colts structured the deal, they do have the ability to net $10.48 million in cap savings in 2025 or $13.0 million in cap savings in 2026 if they were to move on from Taylor at either point in time.

With that said, while the contract structure is noteworthy, I do expect Taylor to be on the team next season. Now fully healthy this offseason after appearing in only 21 games the last two years, Ballard expects a “really big year” from Taylor in 2024.

Teams do utilize the draft to address immediate needs, but it is also about planning ahead and building depth, two reasons why the Colts could address the running back position sometime next April.

