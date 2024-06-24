Way too early look at Colts’ 2025 NFL draft: PFF’s top 10 safeties
Finishing up my way to early look ahead to the 2025 NFL draft for the Indianapolis Colts, we arrive at the safety position, with 10 names to keep your eyes on during this upcoming college football season.
Pro Football Focus has recently gone through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at safety. For more details on each player, click here.
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Rod Moore, Michigan
Keon Saab, Alabama
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
Aubrey Burks, West Virginia
Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Malachi Moore, Alabama
In a number of very early mock drafts, Georgia’s Malaki Starks has been a popular pick for the Colts in the first round. PFF mentions that the 2025 class at the safety position appears to be much better than the 2024 class.
Safety was perceived to be a big need this offseason for the Colts, however, no outside additions were made at the position—although re-signing Julian Blackmon provides some needed stability.
Next offseason, the need at safety doesn’t decrease. Blackmon will again be a free agent and could potentially be playing elsewhere as he looks to land a long-term deal.
Both Rodney Thomas and Nick Cross will be entering the final year of their rookie deals in 2025. So whether it be planning ahead for when those two hit free agency in 2026, the Colts looking to add competition and potentially upgrade that free safety spot, or if they’re in search of Blackmon’s replacement, safety help will be on GM Chris Ballard’s radar.
The only other safety under contract in 2025 at the moment is Daniel Scott, who will miss all of 2024 with an Achilles injury. So not only is there a potential need for starting caliber additions at the position, but the Colts will need depth as well.
