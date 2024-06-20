Way too early look at Colts’ 2025 NFL draft: PFF’s top 10 IOL

Just on the horizon is the college football season. So although the 2025 NFL draft is still about10 months away, it’s not too early to begin crafting your watch lists of draft-eligible prospects for the Indianapolis Colts.

Pro Football Focus has recently done some of the heavy lifting, going through all 11 positions and picking the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose along the interior offensive line. For more details on each player, click here.

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Jonah Monheim, USC

Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

Jake Slaughter, Florida

At the moment, the Colts do have some unknowns along their interior offensive line next offseason, with both Ryan Kelly and Will Fries slated to become free agents.

Perhaps in an effort to plan ahead for any potential departures, GM Chris Ballard selected in this year’s draft Tanor Bortolini, who can play all three interior positions, and Matt Goncalves, who the Colts believe can play both tackle and guard.

To some degree – depending on what happens in free agency – depth does look like it could be a need along the interior offensive line for the Colts next April.

Current interior linemen on the Colts’ roster, like Josh Sills, Wesley French, Dalton Tucker, and Danny Pinter, aren’t considered roster locks for this year’s team, so their status for the 2025 offseason is very much up in the air, potentially contributing to the need for added depth.

While GM Chris Ballard has routinely invested in the tackle position through the draft, Bortolini was the first interior lineman he had selected since 2020 when he took Pinter–although having Kelly and Quenton Nelson provides a lot of stability at that position.

Obviously, having playmakers on offense is important, but step No. 1 for building around a young quarterback is “you’ve got to protect him,” as Ballard said earlier this offseason. That in itself will, more often than not, make drafting an offensive lineman or two an option for the Colts.

Next year, the Colts are slated to have seven draft picks, one in each round. They are not projected to receive any compensatory selections.

To catch up on the other positional previews, follow the links below:

Quarterback

Running back

Wide Receiver

Tight end

Offensive tackle

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire