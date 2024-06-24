Way too early look at Colts’ 2025 NFL draft: PFF’s top 10 CBs

Nearing the end of my way to early look ahead to the 2025 NFL draft for the Indianapolis Colts, we arrive at the cornerback position, with 10 names to keep your eyes on during this upcoming college football season.

Pro Football Focus has recently gone through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at cornerback. For more details on each player, click here.

Will Johnson, Michigan

Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Tacario Davis, Arizona

Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon

Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Quincy Riley, Louisville

Cobee Bryant, Kansas

At least from the outside looking in, cornerback was a big need for the Colts this past offseason. However, internally, GM Chris Ballard felt differently, with the only outside additions at this position being made in the fifth and sixth rounds of the draft.

Next offseason, Kenny Moore, JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Jaylin Simpson, and Micah Abraham will have two-plus years left on their current deals. Dallis Flowers will be a restricted free agent, but those aren’t contracts that break the bank by any means.

So there is a world where if this unit does take a step forward and improve this season, adding to the cornerback position may not be a pressing need next April with there being a lot of young talent under contract.

“I think all those guys, obviously, we drafted two young guys, but I think with Jaylon Jones, Dallis, and JuJu, they’re long, rangy guys that are physical when they get up and press,” said Shane Steichen during minicamp.

“They got good vision. I love those guys. It’s a good room. A good competition there. It’s going to be a good competition, obviously, in minicamp and OTAs, but going into training camp is going to be big for all those guys.”

The health of this unit with both Brents and Flowers on the practice field during offseason programs, along with the experience gained by this young group last season, are two catalysts towards what hopefully becomes improved play in 2024.

However, if that doesn’t happen and this group continues to struggle, then cornerback likely becomes a much bigger need in next year’s draft.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire