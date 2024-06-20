Way too early look at Colts’ 2025 NFL draft: PFF’s top 10 OTs

While it’s certainly too early to even begin thinking about who the Colts will select next April, it’s not too early to put together some prospect watch lists for the 2024 college football season.

Pro Football Focus recently went through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at offensive tackle. For more details on each player, click here.

Will Campbell, LSU

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Emery Jones, LSU

Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

Blake Miller, Clemson

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Earnest Greene III, Georgia

Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

Earlier this offseason, when GM Chris Ballard was discussing roster building, specifically around a young quarterback, he of course mentioned the need for playmakers, but step No. 1 for consistent success begins with blocking and protecting.

We’ve seen Ballard routinely put an emphasis on building the offensive line, especially the tackle position, through the draft. But given that this is one of the most important positions in football and one where there is no such thing as too much depth, drafting a tackle is likely always in play to some degree–it just might not be at or near the top of the list in 2025.

The Colts have the left tackle position solidified for the foreseeable future with Bernhard Raimann, who is coming off an impressive second season.

This year they would draft Matt Goncalves, who they believe can play tackle or guard, and have spent recent draft capital on Blake Freeland and Jake Witt, along with Braden Smith being under contract through the 2025 season.

As I alluded to, on paper, tackle shouldn’t be a pressing need, but there could be a scenario where it does end up as a bigger need than what it might be perceived to be right now.

With right guard Will Fries a free agent next offseason, the Colts’ long-term plan could be to have Goncalves take over at that spot. This is also going to be an important year in Freeland’s development after taking some lumps as a rookie, and Witt still remains an unknown, like most seventh-round picks.

Smith was among the best tackles last season in both the run and passing games by PFF’s metrics but appeared in only 10 games dealing with injuries. He had offseason knee surgery that has him in a “better spot” and hopefully allows him to stay on the field in 2024.

However, it is worth noting that Smith does come with a fairly substantial cap hit of $19.75 million in 2025, and the Colts can save $16.75 million in cap space if they were to decide that moving on was the best decision. Smith’s availability this season will likely be a key factor in whether the Colts consider an extension or what I just mentioned above.

There are too many variables in play to speak with any sort of certainty about what the Colts’ plan at tackle will be next offseason. As pending free agents, Fries and Ryan Kelly’s futures with the team will be one part of the equation. Where the Colts want to line up Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini is another, as is Freeland’s development and Smith’s availability in 2024.

All of this will factor into who is lining up where and to what degree – if any – tackle is a need in the 2025 draft.

