A way-too early look at Arkansas football's depth chart heading into spring football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football will begin its spring practice Thursday, and despite a tumultuous 2023, Sam Pittman is back for his fifth year in charge.

There are six months till the Razorbacks host Arkansas Pine Bluff in Little Rock for the season opener. A position battle at quarterback and the return of Bobby Petrino will take center stage in the buildup, but there are plenty of roles to be defined and questions to be answered for the Hogs' roster.

Here is our way-too early look at a potential depth chart for the first game against the Golden Lions.

Quarterback

The starter: Taylen Green, jr.

The reserves: Jacolby Criswell, sr.; Malachi Singleton, fr.; KJ Jackson, fr.

This will be an open competition until Pittman announces a starter — and who knows how early the head coach wants to have his guy — but Green is the clear favorite. He showed his talent in flashes while at Boise State, and he was Petrino's top target in the transfer portal. Both Green and Criswell have two years of eligibility remaining.

Running back

The starter: Ja'Quinden Jackson, sr.

The reserves: Rashod Dubinion, jr.; Isaiah Augustave, so.; Dominique Johnson, sr.; Braylen Russell, fr.

Arkansas lost Rocket Sanders, but this position is still deep. Jackson arrives from Utah and had three 100-yard games with the Utes in 2023. He's got the most production, but Augustave might have the highest ceiling. Dubinion and Johnson will of course be factors with their in-program experience.

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Kent State Golden Flashes corner back Capone Blue (1) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver

The starters: Andrew Armstrong, sr.; Isaac TeSlaa, sr.; Isaiah Sategna, so.

The reserves: Tyrone Broden, sr.; Jaedon Wilson, jr.; Davion Dozier fr.; Jordan Anthony, so.

Armstrong is a locked-in starter, but everyone else is up for debate. TeSlaa and Sategna have both shown their abilities in moments, but Arkansas needs a consistent second target out of this group. Dozier is one to watch as a redshirt freshman who has all the physical tools to be a starter in the SEC.

Tight end

The starter: Luke Hasz, so.

The reserves: Ty Washington, so.; Var'keyes Gumms, jr.; Andreas Paaske, jr.

No player on the roster is primed for a bigger year than Hasz, who looked like a potential freshman All-American before suffering a broken clavicle. Ty Washington is a high-quality backup, but it remains to be seen what roles are left for Gumms and Paaske.

Offensive line

The starters: Fernando Carmona, jr.; Patrick Kutas, jr.; Josh Braun, sr.; Addison Nichols, so.; Keyshawn Blackstock, jr.

The reserves: Andrew Chamblee, so.; Ty'Kieast Crawford, sr.; E'Marion Harris, so.; Amaury Wiggins, jr.; Josh Street, jr.

By the end of spring, we'll have a better idea of how this revamped offensive line looks at each position. For now, Josh Braun at right guard is the only starting spot that feels locked up. Carmona and Blackstock will likely be the tackles, but no player on the roster has meaningful experience at center. Kutas played there a little in 2023, while Nichols projected as a potential center coming out of high school. All eyes will be on this group during the first positional drills Thursday.

Defensive tackle

The starters: Cameron Ball, jr.; Eric Gregory, sr.

The reserves: Keivie Rose, sr.; Ian Geffrard, fr.; JJ Hollingsworth, so.

The first four is a strong group, and any of the first three could be starters. Ball looks primed for a big year and his return was a big coup for Coach Pittman this offseason. Whether it's in the spring or later this fall, the staff must build depth, because there's a chance the top three guys are all gone in 2025. The Hogs didn't sign a high school recruit at this position in 2024.

Defensive end

The starters: Landon Jackson, sr.; Anton Juncaj, sr.

The reserves: Nico Davillier, jr.; Quincy Rhodes, fr.; Charlie Collins, fr.; Kavion Henderson, fr.

This might be the Hogs' strongest position when considering the present and future. Jackson will be an NFL Draft pick, and Juncaj arrives after an uber-productive run at Albany. Davillier was productive in 2023, while the trio of freshmen all have immense upside. If the Arkansas defense is good in 2024, this group will be a big reason why.

Linebacker

The starters: Brad Spence, so.; Xavian Worthy, jr.

The reserves: Alex Sanford, fr.; Carson Dean, fr.; Bradley Shaw, fr.

There's considerable optimism here, but the linebackers currently on the Arkansas roster have combined for 41 tackles in their collegiate careers. Spence has the most returning experience, while Worthy is a former five-star prospect who transferred in from Georgia. Sanford and Dean are redshirt freshmen who will need to be ready immediately. Shaw, a true freshman, is a potential star who won't arrive until the summer.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jaylon Braxton (11) returns a fumble for a touchdown against Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Stamey/Gainesville Sun]

Cornerback

The starters: Jaylon Braxton, so.; Marquise Robinson, Sr.; Lorando Johnson, sr.

The reserves: Jaheim Singletary, so.; Kee'yon Stewart, sr.; TJ Metcalf, so.; Selman Bridges, fr.

Braxton and Johnson are unquestioned starters. Robinson will compete with Singletary and Stewart to be the second outside cornerback, with Johnson playing the nickel. Metcalf could float between nickel and safety, while Bridges is one of the top recruits in the 2024 class and should challenge for playing time this fall. This position has good depth, but Arkanss needs to develop the pieces around Braxton and Johnson.

Safety

The starters: Jayden Johnson, jr.; Doneiko Slaughter, sr.

The reserves: Hudson Clark, sr.; Miguel Mitchell, jr.

This will be another fierce competition. All four of the players above probably see themselves as starters. Johnson and Clark are the returnees, while Slaughter (Tennessee) and Mitchell (Florida) arrive from SEC rivals. Again, Metcalf could be a factor here, and the safety depth is strong after two years of ups and downs.

Special teams

Placekicker: Matthew Shipley, sr.

Kickoffs: Matthew Shipley, sr.

Punter: Max Fletcher, jr.

Long snapper: Eli Stein, jr.

Kickoff/Punt returns: Isaiah Sategna, jr.; Rashod Dubinion, jr.

