Way too early look at the 2024 NBA Finals

As the Boston Celtics get the 4-0 Eastern Conference finals win against the Indiana Pacers, the Dallas Mavericks look poised to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to be Boston’s opponent in the 2024 NBA Finals, barring a truly historic comeback by the T-Wolves.

The cohosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report,” Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis took some time to analyze the Celtics’ path to the NBA Finals. The crew also got into whether or not they have enough to get past a potential matchup in the Mavericks.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire