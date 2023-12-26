Way too early Dandy Dozen: Mississippi's top college football recruits for class of 2025

As the 2023 high school football season is wrapped up and the early signing period is here, we take a look at an early projection of Mississippi's Dandy Dozen list featuring the best college football prospects in the Class of 2025. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Caleb Cunningham

Choctaw County | Wide receiver

The five-star recruit, and No. 1 recruit in Mississippi and No. 2 wide receiver in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, has offers from a surplus of Power 5 schools including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Oregon. This season, the 6-foot-3 wideout broke Choctaw's yards and receptions record with 1,138 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 48 receptions.

Akylin Dear

Quitman | Running back

The 6-1 senior and four-star running back is the No. 4 recruit in the state. Dear has offers from many Division I programs including Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Dear has elite speed and power at the line and quickly finds gaps in defenses. Once he shreds tackles and is in open space, it's a difficult task to catch him.

Jarcoby Hopson Jr.

Lake Cormorant | Safety

Hopson, a strong safety who rotates between linebacker, is the No. 5 recruit in the state. He is explosive, quick, and can read offense plays like second nature. The 6-1, four-star recruit has offers from many Division I schools including LSU, Florida State Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Deuce Knight

George County | Quarterback

Knight, a Notre Dame commitment, is the highest-rated quarterback in Mississippi's 2025 class and threw for 1,420 yards on 84 completions for 15 touchdowns this season. The 6-4 junior is the No. 2 recruit in the state and No. 54 overall prospect. Knight has elite vision downfield and can read defenses at a high level with a powerful arm to make snap throws to receivers.

Anson Lewis

Columbia | Wide receiver

Lewis is a four-star wideout and No. 12 recruit in the state. Lewis has offers from multiple Division I programs, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri. Lewis' elite hands and speed makes him unguardable at times.

Tyler Lockhart

Winona | Linebacker

Lockhart, a 6-3, four-star linebacker and No. 9 recruit in the state, has offers from Mississippi State and Georgie Tech. Lockhart helped Winona to its first MHSAA 3A state title and produced 100 tackles with 11 sacks. Lockhart has great awareness and leadership, commanding the defense.

Andrew Maddox

Oak Grove | Defensive Line

Maddox, the No. 3 recruit and 6-3, 265-pound defensive lineman, helped lead Oak Grove's defense to the MHSAA 7A state title win with 99 tackles, 12 tackes for loss and two sacks. Maddox is a four-star defensive lineman with interest and offers from many Division I programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, where his older brother AJ has signed.

Laurel | Offensive Line

Miller, the 6-7, 340-pound offensive lineman and No. 8 recruit in the state, has offers from multiple Power 5 schools including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. His power and explosive are what have caught many recruiters' eyes.

Mario Nash Jr.

Kemper County | Offensive Line

Nash, a three-star recruit, has offers from multiple Division I schools including Ole Miss, Florida State and Miami. Nash helped Kemper County to a 9-3 record this season. The 6-5 lineman is the No. 13 recruit in the state.

Kevin Oatis

Hattiesburg | Defensive line

Oats, a four-star recruit and No. 6 recruit in the state, has warm interest from many Power 5 Division I programs, including Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The 6-2 junior can push offensive linemen into the backfield with ease and pressure the quarterback within seconds.

KaMario Taylor

Noxubee County | Quarterback

Taylor is the No. 11 recruit in the state and helped lead Noxubbe County to the MHSAA 3A state title game. The Mississippi State commit threw for 3,282 yards on 186 completions with 45 touchdowns. The 6-5 quarterback also rushed for 789 yards on 82 rushes for 15 touchdowns. Taylor uses his high-octane speed and elite decision-making in any area he chooses, whether it's to run or throw.

Cortez Thomas

Holmes County Central | Defensive back

Thomas, who is the No. 7 recruit in the state, has visited both Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Thomas helped Holmes to a 12-1 record by producing 45 tackles and two interceptions. He has great vision and speed to keep pace with any receiver he lines up against.

