Way too early Dandy Dozen: Upstate's top high school football prospects in Class of 2025

With the early signing period upon us for the high school football class of 2024, here is a way too early look at the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a list of the Upstate's top 12 prospects in the 2025 class. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Chamarryus Bomar

Byrnes | DB

Bomar's numbers won't jump off the stat sheets. Two interceptions. One other pass defended. A lot of that is because opposing offenses completely stayed away from him. Bomar (6-foot-0, 177 pounds) is a shutdown defensive back who is ranked as the state's No. 6 overall prospect by 247Sports.

KB Henderson

Blue Ridge | RB

Henderson doesn't seem to have attracted much college interest yet, but that should change in a big way next season. Henderson (5-10, 190) ran for 1,332 yards (6.3 per carry) and 17 touchdowns in this first year as a starter. He finished with 1,752 all-purpose yards.

Marquise Henderson

Belton-Honea Path | RB

Henderson set program records this season with 2,336 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns. He has committed to Clemson. The 247 Sports composite rankings have Henderson (5-10, 170) as the No. 4 prospect in the state.

Zeke Marshall

Westside | DB

Marshall is a physical specimen (6-6, 210) who can dominate at safety. He had nine interceptions and six passes defended with a blocked punt and 71 tackles for the Class AAAA state champions. Marshall has an early offer from West Virginia. He will get basketball offers as well.

Ladainnian Martin

Greer | RB

Martin missed three games because of injury and played hurt through more, but still ran for 1,580 yards (9.3 per carry) with 17 touchdowns. Martin (6-0, 185) is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a top-20 running back in the country.

Jackson Repp

Christ Church | WR

Repp will get overlooked because of his size (5-8, 160) but could certainly make an impact at the next level. He's electric. Repp had 63 catches for 1,510 yards and 27 TDs this season, scoring on 43% of his touches. He's a standout baseball player as well and could be a two-sport star.

Sharode Richardson

Westside | RB

Richardson didn’t even get the most carries for his team this season and still produced 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns on 103 carries while sharing the job with senior Dequirous Robertson (147 carries for 1,041 yards and 16 TDs). Richardson (5-11, 175) could have a monster 2024 season.

Andrew Ruppe

Gaffney | LB

Ruppe had 11 interceptions, second-most in the state, and returned one for an 84-yard touchdown. He also caused two fumbles. Ruppe (6-2, 225) is full speed on every play and delivers punishing blows when he makes tackles.

Shedrick Sarratt

Gaffney | OL

Sarratt (6-5, 305) has offers from South Carolina, Clemson and five other ACC schools, including Florida State. Both 247Sports and Rivals have Sarratt among the top 10 in the state for the next senior class. He's been dominant for two years and is only getting better.

Armoni Weaver

Byrnes | DB

Weaver has a dozen offers from Division I programs, including ACC schools Virginia Tech, Duke and Boston College. Weaver (5-11, 170) had nine pass breakups this season with an interception and forced fumble. He's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in the state.

Abijah Webb

Pendleton | WR

Webb is considered the state’s No. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 class, according to QB Hit List. Webb (5-10, 202) made 80 catches this season for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns. His target share will soar with the graduation of Kory Jones (91 catches for 1,509 yards and 18 TDs).

Cutter Woods

Westside | QB

Woods passed for 3,915 yards and 42 touchdowns this season in leading Westside to its first state championship since 1969. Woods (6-3, 195) is considered by 247 Sports as the No. 9 prospect in South Carolina. He has 13 offers, including four in the ACC.

