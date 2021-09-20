It’s way too early to condemn the Jets’ Zach Wilson era but ...

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melissa Jacobs
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Frank Franklin II/AP</span>
Photograph: Frank Franklin II/AP

The beauty of the NFL is rooted in outrageous displays of skill and jaw-dropping plays. Then there’s the New York Jets, who offer none of the above.

It’s no surprise that the Jets are 0-2 after falling to the New England Patriots 25-6 on Sunday. After all, teams like the Jets – who finished last season 2-14 – don’t often come out of the gate with a run of victories.

To their credit, and unlike previous iterations of the Jets, this year’s team have already shown positives. Rookie rusher Michael Carter, who ended the day with 59 yards on 11 carries and a couple of catches, showed the talent that had Jets brass salivating during the draft. The defense played well, bringing pressure, including three sacks in the first half and an impressive stuff of Damien Harris on third-and-goal late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, by then Harris had bulldozed his way through seven Jets on an epic touchdown run that effectively sealed the game for New England.

But there was also Zach Wilson. The No 2 overall pick in this year’s draft had a day from hell with four interceptions, each one more cringeworthy than the last. By interception number four – which would have embarrassed a high school quarterback – he looked like he was throwing a shot put rather than a football. Worst of all, Wilson had tremendous protection on the last two picks – the turnovers simply boiled down to terrible decision making. Rookie quarterbacks need time to adjust to the speed of the NFL, but they should enter the league knowing what to do when given ample time – whether that’s throwing the ball away or finding a lane and taking off.

“It’s OK to play a boring game of football. That’s really it,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. “[Wilson] is competitive as crap and he wants to win so bad, but sometimes it’s OK to be boring. That’s probably the biggest lesson he can take out of this one.”

Wilson wasn’t the only rookie who made mistakes on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions of his own for the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with a 37.2 rating. Justin Fields – the man many think the Jets should have chosen over Wilson – was just 5-of-12 in relief of an injured Andy Dalton (though Fields showcased his scrambling ability to seal victory for Chicago).

But Wilson’s performance was in a class of its own. If the Jets were a normal franchise not mired in a history of failed quarterbacks, then we would be more likely to chalk up his day to rookie jitters. Perhaps that will be the case and Wilson will go on to be enshrined in Canton after winning seven Super Bowls.

Related: Can Kyler Murray crash the MVP race in year three? All signs point to yes

But in the early days of his career – and it’s still early – it’s hard not to wonder whether the Jets made yet another Jetsian mistake by using the No 2 pick on Wilson or whether the team’s fundamental dysfunction means that they will derail any quarterback. It sure looks like the latter based on events in Carolina.

Sam Darnold, one of those failed Jets quarterbacks, has been revived with the Panthers. He looks like an upper echelon quarterback because he is working with competent coaches and real offensive weapons (though he did have a brief relapse in an otherwise stellar performance against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.)

Or maybe the red flags around Wilson were accurate. Did a relatively soft schedule during his college career at BYU properly prepare him for the next level? Will his addiction to hero ball be found out by professional defenses? Should the Jets have opted for a more NFL-ready option like Fields or Mac Jones?

Wilson has undoubted talent and may still turn into a fine quarterback, and normally it would be absurd to cast major doubts on a quarterback this early. But the Jets are no ordinary franchise.

Quote of the week

Derrick Henry carved up the Seahawks on Sunday
Derrick Henry carved up the Seahawks on Sunday. Photograph: Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports

“We saw. We heard. And we conquered. Say something about that.” – Derrick Henry following Tennessee’s 33-30 overtime win in Seattle.

Henry was a bit chippy following criticism of the Titans and their low scoring offense in Week 1 (looking at you, fantasy owners!) Well, Henry silenced any doubters with a monster performance against the Seahawks. He muscled his way to 237 total yards and three touchdowns and carried the Titans to the game-winning field goal. Henry’s the guy you want on your team in overtime, or any time.

Stat of the week

199 – Joe Burrow had such a nice streak going: 199 pass attempts without an interception. But that streak, and thus the fate of the Bengals, would dramatically change with throw No 200. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith read Burrow and took his errant pass to the house for a pick six. Burrow’s next two pass attempts were also intercepted. The momentum shift was crucial in Chicago securing a 20-17 win, especially since Burrow found his deep passing attack in the fourth quarter.

MVP of the week

Here comes Tom Brady showing up the kids once again. This week it was a spectacular five-TD performance in a 48-25 thumping of Atlanta in a game that was much closer than the score suggests, at least for a while. Had the Bucs not pulled away with two pick sixes of Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter, Brady might have had six or seven touchdowns. The ease with which Brady is throwing the ball at age 44 – and the zip on that ball – is simply incredible.

Video of the week

Greg “The Leg” Zuerlein lived up to his nickname with a soaring 56-yard field goal as time expired to catapult the Cowboys to a 20-17 win over the Chargers. It’s been an interesting two weeks for Zuerlein. He missed two field goals and an extra point in the Cowboys’ opener in Tampa Bay before kicking a 48-yarder to temporarily put Dallas ahead before the Bucs kicked the game-winner. There was no doubt this week.

Elsewhere around the league

-- So, about the NFL figuring out Lamar Jackson … It sure didn’t look that way in a thriller on Sunday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback scored three touchdowns and converted a crucial fourth-and-one in the final moments to secure a 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The win was all the more impressive given the injuries that have ravaged the team. As for the Chiefs, they could easily be 0-2 after being pushed hard by the Cleveland Browns this week. But Patrick Mahomes was brilliant for much of this game and it would be a huge surprise if they don’t make another deep playoff run this season.

-- Watch out for those pesky Las Vegas Raiders who have emerged as an early surprise after back-to-back victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Las Vegas stunned Pittsburgh on the road 26-17, in large part thanks to a sensational Derek Carr. He compensated for an almost nonexistent Raiders rushing game by throwing for 382 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders also dominated the Steelers’ questionable offensive line. This was a statement game by Gruden and Co.

-- The Bills got back on track after their opening loss with a 35-0 drubbing of the hapless Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen improved on last week’s performance but was still off target at times – including on a deep underthrown ball to Stefon Diggs in the third quarter. But he ran an efficient, balanced offense. Meanwhile, the Bills defense was dominant. They forced four turnovers and stopped the Dolphins on all their fourth-down attempts.

-- NFC West watch: The division most consider to be the best in the NFL finished 3-1 in Week 2. Only San Francisco’s win in Philadelphia came without any major heart palpitations as the Niners pulled away in the second half and eventually won 17-11. Jimmy Garoppolo, who showed his flaws in the first half, led the 49ers to multiple 90-yard drives in the second. The defense continues to show it is one of the league’s best: just ask Jalen Hurts who was terrorized throughout. Arizona beat Minnesota 34-33 thanks to a missed 37-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired. The Rams narrowly beat the Colts 27-24. Backup Jacob Eason, in for the injured Carson Wentz, had a chance to drive Indianapolis downfield late in the fourth but tossed the ball straight to Jalen Ramsey.

-- There was a boatload of notable injuries on Sunday including: Andy Dalton, Tua Tagovailoa, TJ Watt, Darrell Henderson, Bradley Chubb, Diontae Johnson and Wentz. How many other players going are going to suffer the same fate over 17 games?

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Stop doubting Lamar Jackson, who has proven he has unique place among NFL's elite QBs

    Even after an MVP campaign, Lamar Jackson has faced persistent ridicule. Maybe it's time to just start appreciating him the uniquely elite QB he is.

  • Week 2 Sunday Night Freestyle: Quoth the Ravens, 'game'

    Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast reacting to all 14 games from Sunday's Week 2 action including the Ravens' incredible upset of the Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans shocking the Seattle Seahawks on the road and the Las Vegas Raiders securing a 2-0 start.

  • Canada's Trudeau may cling to power in election but looks unlikely to secure majority

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may cling to power in Monday's election but looks set to lose his bid for a parliamentary majority after a tough campaign that dashed his hopes for a convincing win. Trudeau has a minority administration, forcing him to rely on other parties and make policy compromises to govern. With opinion polls last month showing him far ahead, he triggered the vote two years early, saying voters needed to weigh in on his left-of-center Liberal government's handling of COVID-19.

  • Panthers strike quick against Saints to take 7-0 lead

    The Packers didn’t do much against the Saints last week, but the Saints are missing three defensive starters today. The Panthers had no trouble on their first possession, going 75 yards in five plays. Carolina leads 7-0 only three minutes into the game. Sam Darnold was 3-for-3 for 72 yards and a touchdown. He hit [more]

  • Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints injury report and who has the edge

    The Carolina Panthers have lost eight of their last nine games against the Saints.

  • Rams have no word on severity of Darrell Henderson’s rib injury

    Rams running back Darrell Henderson left Sunday’s win over the Colts with a rib injury and there’s no word yet on his outlook for their Week Three game against the Buccaneers. Head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he had no update about the severity of Henderson’s injury. Henderson had 13 carries for [more]

  • Greg Zuerlein kicks Cowboys to victory in sloppy win over Chargers

    The shootout in SoCal never materialized on Sunday.

  • Ryan Spann ‘still smiling’ despite submission loss to Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 192

    Ryan Spann showed grace in defeat in the immediate aftermath of his UFC Fight Night 192 main event loss to Anthony Smith.

  • Trudeau hammers rival on last day of campaign

    In the final hours before Canada's election on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a last pitch to voters, saying on Sunday that only his Liberals could end the COVID-19 pandemic. Opinion polls indicate Trudeau, who has been in office since 2015, has the edge over his rivals – primary among them is Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole. Trudeau has been stepping up his attacks on O’Toole, accusing him of taking the wrong approach to fighting the health crisis. Trudeau favors vaccine mandates, which are opposed by O'Toole - who prefers testing to control the spread of COVID-19. Trudeau could be hurt if there is low voter turnout, which tends to favor the Conservatives. If Trudeau does win, his would most likely be another minority government, leaving Trudeau once again dependent upon other parties to govern.

  • Raiders' $100M investments in Jon Gruden, Derek Carr appear to be paying off

    No, they aren’t and no one ever made the playoffs in the middle of September. But this is a little bit of what the Raiders paid for when they lured Gruden out of coaching retirement.

  • Analysis: 6 playoff teams show no panic, avoid 0-2 starts

    Judging NFL teams after one game has always been foolish. The Bills, Titans, Ravens, Browns, Bears and Washington lost their season openers after making the playoffs last season. The Packers look to join the group Monday night.

  • Poll: Matthew McConaughey outperforms Beto against Abbott in Texas governor’s race

    Actor Matthew McConaughey’s nine-point lead in a theoretical matchup against Greg Abbott shows just how vulnerable the hard-right Texas governor could be in a general election.Why it matters: Abbott has won conservative accolades for his abortion, mask and vaccine bans. Axios reported Sunday that former Rep. Beto O’Rourke is preparing to announce a gubernatorial challenge — but a recent poll shows he’s not even the most popular Democrat in the state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Bust no more? Away from the Jets, Sam Darnold is playing well

    Sam Darnold is reborn in Carolina.

  • Drew Brees has terse response to Saints’ Week 2 Panthers loss

    Drew Brees has terse response to Saints' Week 2 Panthers loss

  • Here's what Mac Jones said to Zach Wilson after Patriots beat Jets

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

  • Baker Mayfield suffers injury while trying to make a tackle

    Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]

  • Tom Brady racks up 35th career game with four or more TD passes

    If Tom Brady plays long enough, he’ll end up with pretty much every record in the books. He’s within two games of another one. According to the league, Brady’s five touchdown passes on Sunday gave him 35 career games with four or more. That ties him for second all time with Peyton Manning. Drew Brees [more]

  • NFL Power Rankings 2021: How all 32 teams stack up after Week 2

    After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.

  • Joseph's missed FG dooms Vikings in 34-33 loss to Cardinals

    The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.