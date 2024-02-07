Way-too-early Colorado football game-by-game predictions for 2024

Everything was new for the Colorado Buffaloes football team last season. Once Deion Sanders was hired as head coach, an influx of transfer portal players and assistant coaches were brought in to help change the program’s direction.

In January of last year, I took a crack at predicting each game on CU’s 2023 schedule. Looking back on that, I correctly picked the Buffs to begin the season 3-1. From there, however, things got much tougher as Colorado finished the season at 4-8 instead of my 8-4 prediction.

Will that change my belief in Coach Prime’s Buffs moving forward? Below are my way-too-early game-by-game predictions for Colorado’s 2024 season:

8/31 vs. North Dakota State Bison: WIN

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This game scares the heck out of me. North Dakota State has been the standard of excellence in the Football Championship Subdivision division for over a decade, spanning multiple coaches and quarterbacks. This includes a 9-4 mark against Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including a stunning 2016 road win over then-No. 13 Iowa. That said, I’m predicting Colorado to pull away late and send the Bison home with a loss.

Score: 35-24

Record: 1-0

9/7 at Nebraksa Cornhuskers: WIN

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

CU and Nebraska have both improved this offseason, with the Cornhuskers picking up a five-star quarterback and legacy player Dylan Raiola. Colorado should be seeing Raiola at the right time early in his career, so I see the Buffaloes going into Lincoln and beating the Huskers for the fourth straight time.

Score: 31-17

Record: 2-0

9/14 at Colorado State Rams: WIN

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

I hope that in an almost identical spot to last season, the Buffs will play better in 2024 against in-state rival Colorado State. CU was nearly upset by the Rams last year but produced an Elway-esque 98-yard offensive drive to tie that game in the final seconds. The Buffs should be focused and ready to go as they travel to Fort Collins for another on-campus Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Score: 42-30

Record: 3-0

9/21 vs. Baylor Bears: WIN

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In the Buffs’ first Big 12 game since 2010, Colorado will face a Bears team that struggled last season. Folsom Field should be rocking and I see the Buffaloes improving to 4-0.

Score: 45-21

Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

9/28 at Central Florida Knights: LOSS

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re a longtime fan of the Denver Broncos, you’ve seen how tricky it has been for that team to win in Florida. This game feels tricky as well. UCF was average in 2023 but has rebounded with a solid recruiting class that ranks near the top of the new Big 12. Colorado will let this one slip away, dropping its first game of 2024.

Score: 28-20

Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

10/12 vs. Kansas State Wildcats: WIN

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado will get back into the win column as it welcomes an old rival back to Boulder. The transfer portal has hit the Kansas State Wildcats hard with quarterback Will Howard moving on.

Score: 45-24

Record: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)

10/19 at Arizona Wildcats: WIN

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s Arizona game was a heartbreaker for CU. The Buffs never trailed but still watched the Wildcats hit a game-winning field goal as time expired. Arizona has been turned upside down with head coach Jedd Fisch leaving for Washington and while the Wildcats still have talent, CU will get its revenge.

Score: 31-27

Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)

10/26 vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: WIN

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati has fallen off since going to the College Football Playoff in 2021, sinking to the bottom of the Big 12. Colorado will keep on rolling along at home against the Bearcats.

Score: 38-14

Record: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)

11/9 at Texas Tech Red Raiders: LOSS

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech was in the middle of the conference last year but has spent the offseason adding several talented players from the transfer portal. This will be a fun shoot-out to watch, but I’m giving the nod to the home team.

Score: 38-31

Record: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)

11/16 vs. Utah Utes: LOSS

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Colorado played Utah to close last season but couldn’t slow down the Utes’ run game enough to get the win. Utah dominated its time in the Pac-12 and with quarterback Cam Rising coming back for another year, I see the Buffs dropping a close one at home.

Score: 28-24

Record: 7-3 (4-3 Big 12)

11/23 at Kansas Jayhawks: WIN

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes will get an opportunity to play in an NFL stadium as Kansas will host CU inside Arrowhead Stadium for this late-season showdown. I believe the Buffs will end a mini two-game losing streak by taking down the Jayhawks.

Score: 31-24

Record: 8-3 (5-3 Big 12)

11/29 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: WIN

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Colorado will end its season with a bang at home against the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has been an upper-echelon Big 12 team in recent seasons and even played in the Big 12 Championship Game last year. But Colorado will stake its claim as a top contender in the new-look Big 12 by dispatching OSU.

Score: 31-21

Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire