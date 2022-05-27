Way-too-early bowl game projections from CFN

It’s never too early to talk about the upcoming football season, but perhaps it is too early to have dreams of bowl season. That isn’t going to stop our colleagues at College Football News, who provided their bowl projections roughly 99 days away from the season.

This projection has a total of 12 teams making it into the postseason from the SEC alone. Our apologies to fans of the Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers, this list just isn’t for you.

As we march towards the official start of the season in late August for week 0 football and early September for week 1, Auburn Wire takes a look at the bowl projections. Where is Auburn playing their postseason football come December?

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Arkansas vs Washington

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Skinny

This bowl game puts the Pac-12 vs the SEC and Arkansas landing here might be a step back from where they might expect to be in 2022. It will all depend on how well they can replace the loss of Treylon Burks. Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood has big cleats to fill in Fayetteville this season.

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Maryland vs Mississippi State

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

The Skinny

Will Rogers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs had a disappointing end in 2021 with the loss to Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Can they match up better with the Big Ten’s Maryland in 2022? Only time will tell if this matchup comes together.

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Louisville vs South Carolina

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

The Skinny

There is a lot of optimism in Columbia these days. Shane Beamer led the Gamecocks to a Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over North Carolina. This offseason he reloaded the team with former Oklahoma standouts Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner. This could surprise some if Rattler lives up to the expectations from prior to last season.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Iowa State vs LSU

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

The Skinny:

You have to start somewhere right? The LSU Tigers fired Ed Orgeron just two years after winning it all and now former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly takes over. This could be a good opening test for Kelly to build on down on the Bayou.

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Baylor vs Auburn

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

The Skinny:

This matchup would be a disappointment for the defending Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears, while also being a positive for the Auburn Tigers. After losing in the Birmingham Bowl in 2021, Bryan Harsin earning a trip to Houston to face off with Baylor would be a win for him and the Tigers staff.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Florida State vs Tennessee

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

The Skinny:

A matchup of two schools looking to regain their former glory. It seems that the Vols are a lot closer than the Noles are. Still, this battle could bring back fond memories of when these two programs were near the top of college football.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs Ole Miss

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

The Skinny:

Last season this game was a thriller with the Vols falling in overtime to Purdue. This could have similar offensive fireworks with Lane Kiffin pulling the strings, I am just not sure that the Hawkeyes can keep up with matching score for score. Their defense would likely need to do the heavy lifting.

Tampa Bay Bowl

Michigan State vs Kentucky

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

The Skinny:

These two teams were surprises in 2021. Michigan State seemed ahead of schedule and the Wildcats were winning games against teams where they suffered for decades. Which team will prove they can reload in 2022 and flex their muscles?

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Wisconsin vs Florida

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

The Skinny:

The first season of the Billy Napier era for Florida could end with a victory in the Citrus Bowl. However, a hungry Wisconsin team could look to ruin the first season back in the SEC for the new head coach. It would be interesting to see how this game could play out. Anthony Richardson could be the x-factor here, provided he can stay healthy.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Oklahoma State vs Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The Skinny:

The Georgia Bulldogs follow up their first national championship in 40 years with a trip to the Big Easy. A matchup with another team that prides itself on defense would be interesting, to say the least. However, even with how many players left for the NFL this has to feel like it would be a disappointment.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Texas A&M vs Houston

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

The Skinny:

The Texas A&M Aggies are hoping to compete for the CFP this upcoming season but a trip to Arlington isn’t so bad here. Plus we get to relive an old Southwest Conference matchup with the Aggies and the Houston Cougars.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Alabama vs USC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

The Skinny:

This would be quite the turn of events to see the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the USC Trojans. While the Tide looks to reclaim the crown in 2022, they will have to do it against a familiar face in a new place. Lincoln Riley leading the Trojans to the CFP in year one would be the story of the year.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama vs Ohio State

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

The Skinny:

Perhaps retribution would be on the mind of Nick Saban and the Tide if they were to face off with Ohio State in the title game. The Buckeyes bested the Tide in the 2014-15 Sugar Bowl, where they would win the inaugural trophy over the Oregon Ducks in the championship.

