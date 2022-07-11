Way-too-early bowl game possibilities for Texas in 2022

Texas’ recent bowl history tells us they will end up in one of four destinations. The Longhorns will likely play in the Texas Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Sugar Bowl or not be bowl eligible.

The most likely destination based on past history puts Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Their last two bowl appearances saw them playing in that game. Should they win eight or nine games, they will likely spend bowl season in San Antonio.

The worst case scenario should they make a bowl sends them to the TaxAct Texas Bowl. They would make it there with likely six or seven wins. Texas faced Missouri for the game in NRG Stadium in the 2017 season.

The most reasonable best case would put Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. To make it to New Orleans, the Longhorns would likely need nine or more wins and a Big 12 championship win. Texas defeated Georgia 28-21 there in the 2018 season.

Here are a few possible bowl matchups Texas could anticipate.

Valero Alamo Bowl

Likely opponents:

USC Trojans UCLA Bruins Oregon State Beavers Washington Huskies

TaxAct Texas Bowl

South Carolina Gamecocks Florida Gators Auburn Tigers LSU Tigers

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies Arkansas Razorbacks Georgia Bulldogs Tennessee Volunteers

