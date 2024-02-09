Way-too-early bowl game projections for every Big Ten team in 2024

As we continue to wade through down parts of the offseason in the world of college football and bide our time until the spring season rolls around, it’s been fun to take the information we have about current roster dynamics and try to project it into the future.

Earlier this year, we gave our way-too-early Big Ten power rankings, this time expanded to include the new additions from the West Coast. We also gave our early record predictions for each team in the conference, trying to project who will be among the top teams in the Big Ten next year.

Now it’s time to see if we can accurately predict where each team will end up when it comes to bowl season.

Of course, things are going to look a lot different in 2024 when it comes to the postseason because of the expansion of the College Football Playoff. While the first-round games will take place at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program, the quarterfinals and semifinal games will be played at traditional bowl sites. In 2024-25, those games will look as follows:

2024 quarterfinals: Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl

2024 semifinals: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl

For the non-CFP teams, though, bowl season will commence as normal, with each conference. Here’s where we project all bowl-eligible Big Ten teams will end up in the 2024-25 postseason:

Non-Bowl-Eligible Teams

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

According to our preseason projections, half of the Big Ten Conference will likely be ineligible for a bowl game in 2024, not making it to the 6-win threshold. Here is who I project those teams will be:

Michigan State

UCLA

Maryland

Northwestern

Rutgers

Minnesota

Illinois

Indiana

Purdue

Quick Lane Bowl

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Prediction | Nebraska vs. Bowling Green

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12

Prediction | Washington vs. Kansas State

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Miami

Music City Bowl

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Prediction | Iowa vs. Tennessee

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Prediction | USC vs. Louisville

ReliaQuest Bowl

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Prediction | Penn State vs. LSU

Cheez It Citrus Bowl

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12

Prediction | Michigan vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal (Sugar Bowl)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Ceasars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Prediction | Oregon vs. Arizona

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal (Rose Bowl)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Prediction | Ohio State vs. Utah

College Football Playoff Semifinal (Orange Bowl)

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Prediction | Oregon vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff Semifinal (Cotton Bowl)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Way-Too-Early Prediction

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Prediction | Ohio State vs. Texas

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire