Way-too-early Bills 53-man roster projection

The 2023 NFL draft is over.

The upcoming schedule has been released.

Football is coming, but it’s still too soon to project which 53 players are going to end up on the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster at the start of the season.

But we’re going to do just that anyway.

Here’s Bills Wire’s way-too-early 53-man roster projection:

Quarterback

Roster (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

Cut(s): Matt Barkley

The Bills will do their tried-and-tested Barkley method. Kyle Allen signed a one-year contract to be Josh Allen’s main backup, which leaves Barkley to as the third-string on the practice squad.

Running back

Roster (4): Damien Harris, James Cook, Nyheim Hines, Reggie Gilliam (FB)

Cut(s): Latavius Murray, Jordan Mims, Isaiah Bowser

Murray is the interesting piece here. In signing Harris, Murray, and even Bowser, there’s a desire to be better on short-yardage situations.

However, Murray is the type of vet the Bills probably feel they can sneak on their practice squad and then sign to the active roster if someone tries to swoop in for him. Just last season, he was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad for an extended time and no one nabbed him until the Denver Broncos had a rash of injuries.

Wide receiver

Roster (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter

Cut(s): Dezmon Patmon, KeeSean Johnson, Isaiah Coulter, John Wayne, Tyrell Shavers, Bryan Thompson

When the Bills decided to draft Shorter in the fifth round, the top-six felt solidified. But there could be training camp pressure.

Davis will be the No. 2 again, but Buffalo is looking into other big-body receiver options. Wayne, Shavers, Thompson and even Shorter are all over 6-foot-2.

Aside from Davis’ long-term fit, the slot battle will take shape during training camp between Shakir and Harty. The gut says the latter has the inside track, but time will tell.

Tight end

Roster (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

Cut(s): Zach Davidson

While this is a thin number, Gilliam has the versatility to help out in a pinch.

Offensive line

Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, David Edwards, Ike Boettger, David Quessenberry, Ryan Bates

Cut(s): Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Noah Henderson, Richard Gouraige

Doyle’s health status is up in the air ahead of 2023, so Quessenberry gets the edge as the swing tackle. There’s also the possibility Doyle is healthy and Boettger is released.

But the real position to watch is guard. It will be a four-man battle for two spots between McGovern, Edwards, Bates and Torrence… but it appears all will at least make the final roster. Gouraige has been named an UDFA worth watching as well, but he has an uphill climb, along with seventh-round rookie Nick Broeker.

Defensive tackle

Roster (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips

Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Brandin Bryant, DJ Dale, Cortez Broughton

Dale naturally draws interest even as a UDFA signee. You don’t luck into being recruited by Alabama in college, but after Ford’s post-draft addition, the defensive tackle spot is pretty tight.

Defensive end

Roster (5): Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham

Cut(s): Kingsley Jonathan, Kendal Vickers, Kameron Cline, Shane Ray

Ray is such an interesting piece. A former first-round pick that was signed by the Bills after he tried out for the team during minicamp… but until we see him play during the summer, it’s hard to justify a roster spot for him now. Don’t write him off just yet.

Linebacker

Roster (5): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich

Cut(s): Baylon Spector, AJ Klein

While Klein could be a valuable veteran backup, the Bills did not covet him a ton over the past year or so. By the time training camp ends, the replacement for Tremaine Edmunds will be found while Williams and Matakevich will be involved in special teams.

And speaking of special teams, the likes of Klein and Spector can help there, but other positions such as defensive back and wide receiver will factor in. The Bills might not need four backup linebackers solely due to special teams.

Cornerback

Roster (7): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis

Cut(s): Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyler McMichael, Alex Austin

Versatility comes in huge here. Lewis and Benford are players that can be moved around the defense, so for now they edge out Austin until he proves something in training camp. Austin should put pressure on Lewis specifically, but the Bills continually show they like Lewis.

Safety

Roster (3): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp

Cut(s): Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson, Damar Hamlin

So that versatility… Benford and Lewis can double down as depth safeties as well. Hamlin could be ready by the start of 2023, but nobody has any idea on how that’s going to unfold, so let’s play it safe here.

Specialists

Roster (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson

Cut(s): N/A

