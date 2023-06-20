Way-too-early Alabama football bowl game prediction

Alabama football has only missed the College Football Playoff twice since its inception in 2014 and has never missed it in consecutive seasons. The Crimson Tide finished 2022 ranked No. 5, just outside of the top-four teams to be invited to compete for a national championship. Now, the team looks to return in 2023.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports, however, believes Nick Saban’s program fails to make it in the upcoming season.

In Crawford’s latest, very early bowl game projections, No. 1 Georgia would play No. 4 Michigan in the Sugar Bowl and No. 2 Ohio State would face No. 3 Texas in the Rose Bowl. In the end, he believes it would be Georgia vs. Ohio State for the national title.

Alabama is left out of the playoffs and is projected to face Tulane in the Peach Bowl.

“The Crimson Tide could fail to get to the playoff, again, thanks to two regular-season losses,” writes Crawford. “And Nick Saban won’t be happy with the committee. Their reward? A possible matchup with the Group of Five champion. Think Tulane or Boise State in this spot. Michael Pratt’s back for the Green Wave, but that team did lose several key pieces from last year’s historical run under Willie Fritz. Alabama’s 2023 season could fall short of national title aspirations if the lingering quarterback situation isn’t solved with a difference-maker in place coming out of fall camp.”

This would be back-to-back New Year’s six bowl game appearances for Alabama after defeating Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl last season. For most programs, this would be a huge step in the right direction. In Tuscaloosa, however, this is a step back.

There are still a few months before the 2023 college football regular season gets underway, but many unanswered questions remain for the Crimson Tide. Most notably, who will be the starting quarterback and emerge as the go-to guy in the ongoing three-man competition?

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the offseason progresses.

