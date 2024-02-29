Way-too-early Alabama football depth chart prediction: Who starts on defense?

Alabama football spring practice starts in less than a week with A-Day around the corner on April 13.

Much is to be determined. For the defense, how do pieces recruited for Nick Saban's defensive system fit the 4-2-5 "Swarm" system that new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is expected to run? Who takes the open spots? How does Alabama replace all of the departures in the secondary?

There are plenty of questions, and spring practices coupled with fall camp will all help DeBoer and his coaching staff try to answer them.

Trying to predict a depth chart ahead of spring practices with the season still a long ways away is somewhat of an exercise in futility. Nonetheless, let's take a stab at it.

After already projecting the offensive depth chart earlier in February, here are our way-too-early projections for the defensive depth chart before spring practices.

Defensive line

The starter(s): LT Overton, jr. (Bandit); Tim Keenan III, rs-jr. (nose guard); Jehiem Oatis, jr. (defensive tackle); Quandarrius Robinson, rs-sr. (Wolf)

The reserves: Tim Smith, gr.; Jah-Marien Latham, rs-sr.; Damon Payne, rs-jr.; James Smith, so.; Khurtiss Perry, rs-so.; Jordan Renaud, rs-fr.; Hunter Osborne, rs-fr.; Edric Hill, rs-fr.; Isaia Faga, fr.; Jeremiah Beaman, fr.; Steve Mboumoua, fr.; Keon Keeley, rs-fr.; Keanu Koht, rs-jr.; Yhonzae Pierre, rs-fr.; Qua Russaw, rs-fr.; Jayshawn Ross, fr.; Noah Carter, fr.

A couple of key things to know: The four-man front in Wommack's defense is made up of the Bandit, nose guard, defensive tackle and Wolf. The nose guard and defensive tackle are fairly self explanatory in that they will be two down linemen, made up of players who previously played defensive line for Alabama. The Bandit and Wolf are a bit more interesting. Bandit is expected to be more of a hybrid linebacker/defensive end role. Wolf, meanwhile, will probably go to a player who would have been an edge defender in Saban's defensive system. Overton seems like the logical fit for Bandit, and Robinson as the senior-most member of the edge rushers could have the first shot at Wolf. Others to watch off the edge include Koht, Keeley and the other second-year players.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers rushes from pressure from LT Overton #18 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field on November 26, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Linebackers

The starter(s): Deontae Lawson, rs-jr. (Mike); Jihaad Campbell, jr. (Stinger)

The reserves: Justin Jefferson, sr.; Jeremiah Alexander, rs-so.; Justin Okoronkwo, fr.; QB Reese, fr.; Sterling Dixon, fr.; Cayden Jones, fr.;

The starters here are pretty clear with both Lawson and Campbell back to man the middle of the defense again. As for the reserves, there could be a few differences as to who is a "defensive lineman;" Some of the traditional edge rushers could stay as defensive linemen while others could move to linebacker and work the inside of the defense.

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) and Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) tackle Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) in the 2nd quarter of the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive backs

The starter(s): Malachi Moore, gr. (Husky), Keon Sabb, jr. (free safety), DeVonta Smith, rs-jr. (Rover); Domani Jackson, jr. (boundary corner); Zabien Brown (field corner)

The reserves: Tony Mitchell, so.; Jaylen Mbakwe, fr.; Zavier Mincey, fr.; Jahlil Hurley, rs-fr.; Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., fr.; Peyton Woodyard, fr.; Bray Hubbard, so.; Red Morgan, fr.

Alabama has a few pieces it could use in multiple spots (see Moore), and the spring and fall will help sort out who plays where. Much of Alabama's secondary departed from a season ago, whether it be via the transfer portal or to the NFL Draft. So this group will look plenty different from 2023.

As for what the names mean: Husky is the new Star, so the nickelback. Rover is the strong safety.

Moore and Sabb could very well be flipped so that Sabb mans the nickelback spot and Moore moves to safety. It really just depends on how the coaching staff wants to use them. It seems likely that Moore, Sabb and Jackson will each have roles in the secondary this season. Moore is the lone returner, and Sabb and Jackson didn't transfer to Alabama to sit on the bench. The question is more so about the other two spots. Brown, a five-star signee, might be the best option at cornerback opposite Jackson, but there should be competition there to sort it out. Smith could be in line for a starting spot. Staying healthy will be key for him. It also wouldn't be all that surprising to see Alabama add a piece or two in the secondary in the spring transfer portal window.

