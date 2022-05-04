Way-too-early 53-man Jags roster predictions for 2022

It was a long journey, but the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They left the process with seven prospects, most of whom were on the defensive side. The Jags also signed 16 undrafted free agents, and when considering the team had the league’s worst record the last few years, two to three of them may make the team.

While we’re months away from the Jags deciding on a final roster, now is a good time to have a little fun and put out an early roster prediction. Here’s how the roster could potentially look without seeing everyone on the practice field at the moment:

Quarterback (2)

Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard

There isn’t much to say here as 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will be entering his second year, and fans are eager to see what progress he can make. However, Doug Pederson does like to develop a strong quarterbacks room, so developmental players like Jake Luton and undrafted rookie EJ Perry have a chance to push C.J. Beathard for the QB2 role. However, he had a strong preseason in 2021, and that can’t be ruled out in 2022.

Running Back (4)

Travis Etienne, James Robinson, Snoop Connor, Ryquell Armstead

The Jags’ top-2 options are clear here, and fifth-round rookie Snoop Conner has a good chance to make the team as well. However, behind those three the Jags need someone to establish themselves. Based on Doug Pederson’s past, that player needs to be a good pass catcher.

Tight end (4)

Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, Luke Farrell, *Gerrit Prince

As our readers can see through the addition of Gerrit Prince, this is where we placed our first surprise. After looking at his highlights, there might be something there, and he at least has the speed to help on special teams. Evan Engram, and Dan Arnold are locks and Luke Farrell has flashed at times as an option who can block and catch.

Wide receiver (6)

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault Jr., Jamal Agnew, *Kevin Austin

The Jags heavily invested in the receiver position in free agency and paid good money to Zay Jones and Christian Kirk. They should be joined by three of the receivers from last season in Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones, and Jamal Agnew. That could leave one spot available, and undrafted rookie Kevin Austin has the traits that could make the staff want to develop him.

Offensive lineman (9)

Cam Robinson, Luke Fortner, Tyler Shatley, Brandon Scherff, Walker Little, Jawaan Taylor, Will Richardson, Ben Bartch, *Nick Ford

The Jags came into this offseason needing to overhaul the offensive line. They did that by replacing their starting guards from 2021 with Brandon Scherff and Luke Fortner (or Tyler Shatley if he’s not at center). As for the depth pieces, that’s where the Jags could use some help, but undrafted center Nick Ford is a versatile player. He can play at any position on the line and was a two-time first-teamer for the All-Pac-12 conference.

Defensive lineman (7)

Foley Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Malcom Brown, Jay Tufele, Dawuane Smoot, Arden Key

The Jags added some help on their defensive line this offseason with the signing of Foley Fatukasi and Arden Key, both of whom should make the team. The additions the team added last season in Malcom Brown, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Jay Tufele should all make the team, too, while longtime veteran Dawuane Smoot feels like a lock as he was a source of pressure last season.

Outside linebackers (4)

Josh Allen, *Travon Walker, Jordan Smith, K’Lavon Chaisson

Josh Allen’s importance to the defense speaks for itself. He’ll have some help this season from No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, who can help on the defensive line, too. Jordan Smith only played in two games last season because he was viewed as a developmental project, but with a year under his belt, he should be ready for more playtime. Chaisson is a former first-round pick that hasn’t panned out, but it’s simply too early to give up on him.

Inside linebackers (5)

Foyesade Oluokun, *Devin Lloyd, *Chad Muma, Shaquille Quarterman, Chapelle Russell

This part of the team will look drastically different than it did last season as Myles Jack is no longer on the team. The Jags put a lot of resources to upgrade the team here, and that makes new additions Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, and Chad Muma locks to make the team. The hard part is figuring out who will join them, and Shaquille Quarterman’s experience should help his case, while Chapelle Russell is familiar with the new scheme due to playing for Mike Caldwell in Tampa.

Cornerbacks (5)

Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin, Darious Williams, *Gregory Junior, Xavier Crawford

The top-2 options here will remain unchanged with Tyson Campbell and Shaquill Griffin. Free-agent acquisition Darious Williams is a lock to make it, too, and should give the Jags a massive upgrade at nickel. Rookie sixth-round pick Gregory Junior is the type of sticky corner who can beat out a player like Chris Claybrooks. Xavier Crawford is a player who has a great deal of familiarity with defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend from their time in Chicago, which could give him an edge over Tre Herndon.

Safties (4)

Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins, Rudy Ford, Daniel Thomas

Andre Cisco showed fans why he was a third-round pick last season when he finally got the chance to start at the end of the season, and he should return to his role in 2022. Rayshawn Jenkins also should be starting alongside him after receiving a sizable contract last season. Rudy Ford is an option that offers versatility, and there were times when he shined in the slot last season. Daniel Thomas is a player who has flashed his talent at times and can help the Jags on special teams.

Specialists (3)

LS Ross Matiscik, PK Matthew Wright, P Logan Cooke

The player who could be pushed here is Matthew Wright as the Jags signed Ryan Santoso in free agency and brought in undrafted kicker Andrew Mevis. Wright gets the edge now because he’s at least proven he can make game-winners in high-pressure situations.