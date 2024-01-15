Way too early 2024 SEC Football Power Rankings

In 2024, college football will look like nothing we’ve ever seen. Conference realignment did plastic surgery to the game we’ve grown up with.

The Pac-12 is essentially gone as Oregon, USC, Washington, and UCLA move to the Big Ten. The Big 12 added Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah. Stanford and Cal are off to the ACC, along with SMU getting a promotion from the AAC. The SEC is adding Texas and Oklahoma.

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, coming off its most competitive four-team version.

All of this is happening in 2024.

It’s a new era of college football. For the SEC, the Sooners and Longhorns are coming off of double-digit win seasons and Texas made the playoff. But how do they stack up against their future SEC counterparts?

Here’s a look at our way-too-early SEC power rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Though the College Football Playoff felt like the right four teams, the best team in the country may have still been on the outside looking in. Georgia’s lone loss was a close one to Alabama in the SEC title game.

The back-to-back national champions weren’t able to squeeze into the playoff because everyone else took care of business. But you can bet that Kirby Smart’s going to be a man on a mission to reclaim what’s his.

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss gets the benefit of Jaxson Dart’s return at the same time “Portal King” Lane Kiffin continues to add talent on both sides of the ball. The Rebels finished the year with a strong win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl. The addition of Walter Nolan provides a big-time talent in the middle of the defensive line.

Texas Longhorns

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Ewers is back and the Longhorns added former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond via the transfer portal. If they can mitigate the losses of their NFL-bound defensive tackles with further development of their young defensive stars, the Horns will be a contender in 2024.

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kalen DeBoer is a great coach, but it’s hard to imagine he comes in and keeps Alabama right where they were in the SEC pecking order. I don’t think there’s a huge drop-off, but you can’t lose the greatest coach of the millennium, if not all time, and not step back a bit.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2023 was the first time the Tigers had won more than six games in a season under Eli Drinkwitz. But Brady Cook and Luther Burden had breakout seasons in 2023 to spark their 11-win season and the Tigers defense allowed just 20 points per game. They might be for real.

Tennessee Volunteers

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Like Oklahoma, Tennessee will be breaking in a new quarterback in Nico Iamaleava, but they have the benefit of offensive playcaller continuity. They offense isn’t changing. There may be some growing pains, but he’s a talented player. The Volunteers have averaged nine wins a season under Josh Heupel.

Oklahoma Sooners

Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

New coordinators, new quarterback, new offensive line. There’s a lot of turnover happening in Norman. Still, they have a lot of continuity on the defensive side of the ball and at the skill positions on offense. If Jackson Arnold is who we think he is, the Sooners will be right in the thick of the SEC title race come November.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, a pair of 1,000-yard receivers and a thousand-yard rusher is a lot of offense out the door. The defense wasn’t good in 2023, so the Tigers made a change, bringing in Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Kentucky Wildcats

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

Mark Stoops has helped Kentucky earn a winning season in seven of his last eight seasons after a pair of five-win seasons in his first two years. Kentucky has been as steady of a program as you’ll find not named Georgia, Alabama, or LSU over the last decade.

Auburn Tigers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers went 6-7 in Hug Freeze’s second season at Auburn. Their only wins in the SEC were over Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt, three teams that finished at the bottom of the conference standings. They have a strong recruiting class coming in 2024, but how quickly can their signees make an impact?

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies were decimated by the transfer portal in the wake of Jimbo Fisher’s firing, but added a number of impact players like Nic Scourton, the Big Ten’s sack leader in 2023. Mike Elko is a good coach, but it may take time to transition from the Fisher era.

South Carolina Gamecocks

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

After a pair of winning seasons in his first two years, Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks fell to 5-7 in 2023. He’s recruited well but the on-field results haven’t matched. Can they have a rebound season, or are they heading in the wrong direction? They’ll be breaking in a new quarterback in 2024, likely LeNorris Sellers, but he’s a talented signal caller that could provide a spark to the South Carolina offense.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State got a jolt when it hired Jeff Lebby, one of the better offensive minds in college football. How quickly can he rebuild a team that finished 1-7 in SEC play? The offense will help them be far more competitive in 2024.

Florida Gators

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators have won just 11 games in two seasons with Billy Napier at the helm, including a 6-10 record in SEC play. There may not be a hotter seat in the SEC heading into 2024.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2023 was supposed to be the year that Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks made the jump into contention. It didn’t work out that way as the offense fizzled after the departure of Kendal Briles. They’ve brought in Bobby Petrino to revitalize the offense. Can he be the guy that saves Pittman in Fayetteville?

Vanderbilt Commodores

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The success that Lance Leipold has had at Kansas should provide the hope for Vanderbilt to believe they could also turn it around. But the Commodores have to find their Lance Leipold, who has hung tight despite being named in numerous coaching rumors the last two offseasons. Can Clark Lea be that guy? We’ll find out.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire