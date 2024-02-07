Way-too-early 2024 record predictions for every SEC football team

Realignment has reached the forefront for nearly every major conference heading into the 2024 season, especially in the SEC. Texas and Oklahoma will officially leave the Big 12 to join what is still considered the toughest conference in college football.

From a competition standpoint, this expansion will only make the viewing experience that much more enjoyable, coupled with the inaugural post-season 12-team playoff format that will provide deserving teams a chance to compete for a national title, some for the first time in program history.

Recruiting-wise, NIL plus the evergrowing transfer portal are just a few headaches every SEC head coach will continue to deal with until regulations are eventually imposed. Still, hey, I can’t say it isn’t entertaining.

The best example? The retirement of legendary Alabama HC Nick Saban has created a seismic change in the conference hierarchy. New head coach Kalen DeBoer will likely deal with several bumps in the road before eventually reestablishing the Crimson Tide’s usual dominance.

As we look far ahead to next season’s festivities, here are our way-too-early SEC season predictions for all 16 conference programs.

2023 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

Projected record: 3-9 (0-8 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Alcorn State, at Georgia State, vs. Ball State

Projected losses: Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, Auburn, South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee

2023 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

Projected record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluffs, vs. UAB, at Mississippi State, vs. Louisiana Tech

Projected losses: Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, Missouri

2023 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Projected record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Eastern Kenucky, at Arizona State, vs. Toledo, vs. Florida, vs. UMass

Projected losses: Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Projected record: 6-6 (2-6 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Old Dominion, vs. LSU, vs. Akron, at Vanderbilt, vs. Wofford, at Clemson

Projected losses: At Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri

2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Alabama A&M, vs. California, vs. New Mexico, vs. Arkansas, vs. Oklahoma, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Louisiana Monroe,

Projected losses: Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Alabama

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Projected record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Miami, vs. Samford, at Mississippi State, vs. UCF, vs. Kenucky, vs. LSU

Projected losses: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Florida State

2023 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Southern Miss, vs. South Carolina, vs. Ohio, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Auburn, vs. Murray State, vs. Louisville

Projected losses: Georiga, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee, Texas

2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)

Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Temple, vs. Houston, vs. Tulane, vs. Tennessee, vs. South Carolina, vs. Maine, at Missouri

Projected losses: Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU

2023 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Projected record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. USC, vs. Nicholls State, vs. UCLA, vs. South Alabama, at Arkansas, vs. Alabama, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Oklahoma

Projected losses: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M, at South Carolina, at Florida

2023 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

Projected record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Notre Dame, vs. McNeese State, at Florida, vs. Bowling Green, vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State, vs. LSU, at South Carolina, vs. New Mexico State

Projected losses: Missouri, Auburn, Texas

2023 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Projected record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Chattanooga, vs. NC State, vs. Kent State, at Arkansas, vs. Florida, vs. Alabama, vs. Kentucky, vs. Mississippi State, vs. UTEP, at Vanderbilt

Projected losses: Oklahoma, Georgia

2023 record: 12-2 (8-0 SEC)

2023 record: 12-2 (8-0 SEC)

Projected record: 9-3 (5-3)

Projected wins: vs. Western Kentucky, vs. South Florida, at Wisconsin, at Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina, vs. Missouri, vs. Mercer, at Oklahoma, vs. Auburn

Projected losses: Tennessee, LSU, Georgia,

2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Projected record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Murray State, vs. Buffalo, vs. Boston College, vs. Vanderbilt, at Texas A&M, at Mass, vs. Auburn, at South Carolina, at Mississippi State, vs. Arkansas

Projected losses: Alabama, Oklahoma

2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Projected record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Furman, vs. Middle Tennessee, at Wake Forest, vs. Georgia Southern, vs, Kentucky, at South Carolina, at LSU, vs. Oklahoma, at Arkansas, at Florida, vs. Mississippi State

Projected losses: Georgia

2023 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

2023 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Projected record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Colorado State, at Michigan, vs. UTSA, vs. Louisiana Monroe, vs. Mississippi State, vs. Oklahoma, at Vanderbilt, vs. Florida, at Arkansas, vs. Kentucky, at Texas A&M

Projected losses: Georgia

2023 record: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)

2023 record: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)

Projected record: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)

Projected wins: vs. Clemson, vs. Tennessee Tech, at Kentucky, at Alabama, vs. Auburn, vs. Mississippi State, at Texas, vs. Florida, at Ole Miss, vs. Tennessee, vs. UMass, vs. Georgia Tech

Projected losses: None

