Way-too-early 2024 record predictions for every SEC football team
Realignment has reached the forefront for nearly every major conference heading into the 2024 season, especially in the SEC. Texas and Oklahoma will officially leave the Big 12 to join what is still considered the toughest conference in college football.
From a competition standpoint, this expansion will only make the viewing experience that much more enjoyable, coupled with the inaugural post-season 12-team playoff format that will provide deserving teams a chance to compete for a national title, some for the first time in program history.
Recruiting-wise, NIL plus the evergrowing transfer portal are just a few headaches every SEC head coach will continue to deal with until regulations are eventually imposed. Still, hey, I can’t say it isn’t entertaining.
The best example? The retirement of legendary Alabama HC Nick Saban has created a seismic change in the conference hierarchy. New head coach Kalen DeBoer will likely deal with several bumps in the road before eventually reestablishing the Crimson Tide’s usual dominance.
As we look far ahead to next season’s festivities, here are our way-too-early SEC season predictions for all 16 conference programs.
Vanderbilt Commodores
2023 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
Projected record: 3-9 (0-8 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Alcorn State, at Georgia State, vs. Ball State
Projected losses: Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, Auburn, South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee
Arkansas Razorbacks
2023 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
Projected record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluffs, vs. UAB, at Mississippi State, vs. Louisiana Tech
Projected losses: Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, Missouri
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2023 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)
Projected record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Eastern Kenucky, at Arizona State, vs. Toledo, vs. Florida, vs. UMass
Projected losses: Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss
South Carolina Gamecocks
2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
Projected record: 6-6 (2-6 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Old Dominion, vs. LSU, vs. Akron, at Vanderbilt, vs. Wofford, at Clemson
Projected losses: At Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri
Auburn Tigers
2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Alabama A&M, vs. California, vs. New Mexico, vs. Arkansas, vs. Oklahoma, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Louisiana Monroe,
Projected losses: Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Alabama
Florida Gators
2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
Projected record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Miami, vs. Samford, at Mississippi State, vs. UCF, vs. Kenucky, vs. LSU
Projected losses: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Florida State
Kentucky Wildcats
2023 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Southern Miss, vs. South Carolina, vs. Ohio, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Auburn, vs. Murray State, vs. Louisville
Projected losses: Georiga, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee, Texas
Oklahoma Sooners
2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)
Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Temple, vs. Houston, vs. Tulane, vs. Tennessee, vs. South Carolina, vs. Maine, at Missouri
Projected losses: Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU
LSU Tigers
2023 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
Projected record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. USC, vs. Nicholls State, vs. UCLA, vs. South Alabama, at Arkansas, vs. Alabama, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Oklahoma
Projected losses: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M, at South Carolina, at Florida
Texas A&M Aggies
2023 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
Projected record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Notre Dame, vs. McNeese State, at Florida, vs. Bowling Green, vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State, vs. LSU, at South Carolina, vs. New Mexico State
Projected losses: Missouri, Auburn, Texas
Tennessee Volunteers
2023 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
Projected record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Chattanooga, vs. NC State, vs. Kent State, at Arkansas, vs. Florida, vs. Alabama, vs. Kentucky, vs. Mississippi State, vs. UTEP, at Vanderbilt
Projected losses: Oklahoma, Georgia
Alabama Crimson Tide
2023 record: 12-2 (8-0 SEC)
Projected record: 9-3 (5-3)
Projected wins: vs. Western Kentucky, vs. South Florida, at Wisconsin, at Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina, vs. Missouri, vs. Mercer, at Oklahoma, vs. Auburn
Projected losses: Tennessee, LSU, Georgia,
Missouri Tigers
2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Projected record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Murray State, vs. Buffalo, vs. Boston College, vs. Vanderbilt, at Texas A&M, at Mass, vs. Auburn, at South Carolina, at Mississippi State, vs. Arkansas
Projected losses: Alabama, Oklahoma
Ole Miss Rebels
2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Projected record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Furman, vs. Middle Tennessee, at Wake Forest, vs. Georgia Southern, vs, Kentucky, at South Carolina, at LSU, vs. Oklahoma, at Arkansas, at Florida, vs. Mississippi State
Projected losses: Georgia
Texas Longhorns
2023 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)
Projected record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Colorado State, at Michigan, vs. UTSA, vs. Louisiana Monroe, vs. Mississippi State, vs. Oklahoma, at Vanderbilt, vs. Florida, at Arkansas, vs. Kentucky, at Texas A&M
Projected losses: Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs
2023 record: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)
Projected record: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)
Projected wins: vs. Clemson, vs. Tennessee Tech, at Kentucky, at Alabama, vs. Auburn, vs. Mississippi State, at Texas, vs. Florida, at Ole Miss, vs. Tennessee, vs. UMass, vs. Georgia Tech
Projected losses: None
