Way-too-early 2024 NFL draft mock: Bills could be in market for receiver

It’s already mock draft season… for the 2024 NFL draft.

Admittedly it’s way too soon to try and project next year’s draft. There’s tons that will happen on the college and NFL football fields which will determine that.

But our friend’s at Touchdown Wire took a way-too-early swing on a mock for 2024 and in it, the Buffalo Bills select a receiver. The pick is Washington’s Rome Odunze.

Odunze opted to return to school in 2023 after a breakout year as a junior. He had 75 catches for 1,145 yards and eight total touchdowns in 12 games last season.

At 6-foot-3, he’s a prospect to watch in terms of outside receiving help for Buffalo. The name that comes to mind right away is Gabe Davis.

Moving into the 2023 NFL season, Davis is projected to once again be the Bills’ No. 2 receiver. But he has to perform if he’s to keep that job over the long haul.

Not only did Davis leave a bit to be desired in a year ago in this role, he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. A lot will be determined regarding his NFL future in 2023.

Related

Bills' Deonte Harty spent the first round of the NFL draft the Buffalo way WATCH: Behind-the-scenes of Dalton Kincaid's arrive in Buffalo 2023 NFL draft: Dawson Knox tweeted Dalton Kincaid right after he was picked

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire