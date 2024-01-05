Way-too-early 2024 Heisman odds: Quinn Ewers opens as favorite to win

As the 2023 season comes to a close, betting odds for the 2024 Heisman Trophy have been released. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is the early favorite to take home the award.

There has been no indication that Ewers will enter the NFL draft. With just two seasons under his belt and multiple games missed due to injury, the best route would be to come back to Texas for his junior season.

The 2023 season didn’t end how Texas wanted it to, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a success. The Longhorns ended with a 12-2 record and Big 12 championship, their first since the Mack Brown and Colt McCoy days in 2009.

Steve Sarkisian has built the Longhorns to be national title contenders in just three years. With his recruiting ability and elite offensive mind, the sky is the limit for what Sarkisian can accomplish at Texas.

It’s no surprise that Ewers, the former No. 1 recruit, is the early favorite to win the 2024 Heisman. However, here is a list of competitors for next year’s prestigious award.

Quinn Ewers

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Quinn Ewers will return for his junior season and fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance. Texas will enter the SEC in 2024 with a favorable schedule and a plethora of talent on offense. Winning the Heisman is challenging, but Ewers has a strong team to support him and elevate his game to an elite level.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe had an extremely good year, despite what many thought was the worst Alabama team in the Nick Saban era. Milroe had 35 total touchdowns in 2023 and led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff. It was his first year as a starter, and with experience under his belt, he should explode in 2024.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Beck had big shoes to fill in 2023 as he replaced the back-to-back National Champion Stetson Bennett. The junior did so with ease, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and had a 167.9 quarterback rating. The Bulldogs quarterback will look to continue his success in 2024.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The former Sooner and Golden Knight will have a new home in 2024: Oregon. The Ducks landed the fifth-year senior in the transfer portal to replace Heisman finalist Bo Nix. Dillon Gabriel and Oregon will enter the Big Ten for their first season in the conference, and he has the fourth-best odds to win the award.

Syndication: USA TODAY

At the moment, J.J. McCarthy has not yet decided to enter the NFL. However, he currently has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024. McCarthy has led the Michigan Wolverines to their third straight College Football Playoff appearance, and if he returns, he has a strong chance of winning the award.

Nico Iamaleava

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Nico Iamaleava is probably the most intriguing player on this list. The former five-star quarterback was ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He put on a complete show in the Cheez-It Bowl, throwing for 151 yards and four total touchdowns. The Vols have themselves a quarterback and Iamaleava has strong odds to win the Heisman.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The highly-touted freshman will have a tough task at hand in 2024. Jackson Arnold will command an Oklahoma team with a depleted offensive line and a tough schedule. Arnold didn’t impress during the Sooners’ bowl game, but they were facing an elite defense and it was his first career start.

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M quarterback has had a tough go with unfortunate injuries in his career. If he can stay healthy and on the field, Conner Weigman could be the quarterback that the Aggies have hoped for.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Garrett Nussmeier will have big shoes to fill in 2024. Nussmeier will replace Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, but has already proven his worth when he threw for nearly 400 yards in LSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin. Nussmeier could be a dark horse pick for the Heisman Trophy next season.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxson Dart led the Ole Miss Rebels to an 11-2 record and a bowl win against Penn State. Ole Miss is easily the transfer portal winner this offseason, with big additions such as Juice Wells. Dart and the Rebels will likely be ranked in the top 10 in preseason rankings and have a shot to win the SEC. The Heisman Trophy could be within reach for the senior in 2024.

