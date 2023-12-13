Way-too-early 2024 Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon and Michigan battle for top spot

The 2023 season may not be completely wrapped up just yet, with an entire bowl season left to go before we can crown a champion, but that doesn’t mean that it’s too early to start getting a lay of the land for what’s to come.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, we certainly are in for something quite entertaining.

Thanks to conference realignment, the entire landscape will look drastically different a year from now, and it will culminate in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff at the end of the year. What we’re focused on is the Big Ten, where the group of Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA will head east and join a new conference.

So how do those four former Pac-12 teams fit in with their new compatriots? It’s hard to predict exactly, because we will are in the midst of the transfer portal, learning which players teams are adding or subtracting each and every day. However, based on past performance, expected departures, and additions via recruiting cycles and the portal, we can at least set up a framework for how to view the balance of power in the Big Ten going forward.

Here’s our first official Big Ten Power Ranking for the 2024 season:

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 13-0

2023 CFP Rank: 1st

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 16.5

Analysis: I think it’s fair to say that Michigan’s future is most up in the air on this list, depending on what J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, and Jim Harbaugh decide to do this offseason. If they all return, then Michigan could very well be the No. 1 team in the nation next preseason. If any of them leave, though, it won’t be that way.

Oregon Ducks

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

2023 Record: 11-2

2023 CFP Rank: 8th

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 9

Analysis: The Ducks have Heisman finalist Bo Nix leaving this offseason, but they were able to replace him with Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel, an early candidate for the Heisman in 2024. With the upward trajectory that Oregon has seen under Dan Lanning, it’s fair to think that they will be a College Football Playoff contender once again next season.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 Record: 11-1

2023 CFP Rank: 7th

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 3

Analysis: Ohio State lost their QB with Kyle McCord entering the portal, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is off to the NFL. However, depending on who they replace McCord with, it’s fair to think that the Buckeyes will be right back among the best teams in the nation, and should be one of the favorites for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 10-2

2023 CFP Rank: 10th

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 13.5

Analysis: We saw Drew Allar start to come on a bit at the end of the season, and Penn State has recruited well enough over the years to have a strong and talented roster to lean on going forward. They will need to get over the big game hump in order to be taken seriously on a national championship level, but they should once again be in the mix next year.

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-5

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 13

Analysis: Who is the quarterback in 2024? With Caleb Williams expected to leave, and another year of having a defense be the downfall, Lincoln Riley has some tough questions to answer this offseason. They recruit well enough to compete at the top of the conference, and they have great offensive coaching. However, until we see some improvement on defense, I can’t consider them among the top tier of teams in the Big Ten.

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 13-0

2023 CFP Rank: 2nd

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 32.5

Analysis: It may seem crazy to rank a team this low after a year where they went undefeated and made the College Football Playoff, but Washington is losing Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze this offseason, and we don’t currently know who they are going to replace them with. Kalen DeBoer is among the best coaches in the nation, so fans should feel confident that the Huskies can compete next year, but I don’t know that I would put them at the top of the rankings until we know more about their future roster.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 10-3

2023 CFP Rank: 17th

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 36.5

Analysis: This is the spot in the new Big Ten where we start being able to separate the “have’s” from the “have not’s.” Iowa is going to be one of the many teams that gets hit hard by the end of divisions in the Big Ten, as they can no longer benefit from being the best team in a terrible Big Ten West, getting an easy path to the conference championship each year. The defense is elite, but you need to score points to win games, and I have zero confidence that they can do that going forward.

Maryland Terrapins

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-5

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 39

Analysis: Maryland was a solid team in 2023, but they lose Taulia Tagovailoa going forward, so the future of the QB position is unclear. They can still compete near the middle of the conference, in my mind, but they don’t qualify for the upper-tier of teams.

UCLA Bruins

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-5

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 49.5

Analysis: While UCLA was a solid team early on in 2023, the departures that they’ve seen in the portal this season, and the frustrating end to the year under Chip Kelly have the future success of the program a bit in question. They should be good enough to compete in the Big Ten, but I don’t see them beating any of the top teams early on.

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-5

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 41.5

Analysis: I think the future should be bright for Wisconsin with Luke Fickell leading the way, but I want to see a solid year under the new coaching staff before projecting them near the top of the conference.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 5-7

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 23.5

Analysis: Much like Wisconsin, I think that Nebraska is headed in the right direction under Matt Rhule, and they’re currently looking like the team to beat for Ohio State’s QB transfer Kyle McCord, as well as 2024 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 passer in the class. If they can land either of those players, the stock definitely goes up.

Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-8

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 53.5

Analysis: It will be interesting to see what new coach Jonathan Smith can do in his first year with the Spartans. He should be able to bring some nice transfers in with him, but I don’t think it’s fair to expect him to compete at the top of the league in year one.

Northwestern Wildcats

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-5

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 70.5

Analysis: After the scandalous start to the 2023 season, Northwestern was actually quite impressive, becoming bowl-eligible under interim coach David Braun, who has deservedly been named the head coach going forward. I don’t know that we can expect them to become one of the best teams in the conference consistently going forward, but they are better than the worst teams in the conference.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-6

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 45.5

Analysis: I think Rutgers exceeded expectations in 2023 by becoming bowl-eligible, but I don’t know if they stand to benefit a ton from an infusion of good teams in the conference. They can be a middling bowl team each year, but I don’t expect them to be competing near the top any time soon.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 5-7

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 40.5

Analysis: Remember a few years ago when PJ Fleck was near the top of the coaching carousel, being considered for top jobs in the nation? That seems like a long time ago. Minnesota has struggled to stay relevant in recent years, and I don’t see them elevating any time soon.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 5-7

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 41.5

Analysis: Illinois is one of the teams that gets overlooked a ton in the Big Ten, and rightfully so. They’ve found little success of the past couple of decades, with just 4 seasons where they were above .500 since 2004. I don’t see any reason to expect them to turn things around going into 2024.

Purdue Boilermakers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-8

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 49.5

Analysis: Purdue definitely belongs in the bottom tier of teams in the conference, with little evidence that they are close to turning things around and making their way up the Big Ten rankings any time soon. While they found success with Jeff Brohm in years past, the first year under Ryan Walters was certainly disappointing.

Indiana Hoosiers

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 3-9

2023 CFP Rank: N/A

2023/2024 Average Recruiting Rank: 64.5

Analysis: Indiana was the bottom team in the conference this past season, and there aren’t many reasons to believe that that should be different next year. They have just 3 seasons with a .500 record or better in the past 20 years, and don’t recruit at a high enough level to stay competitive going forward.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire