Way-too-early 2023 rankings, record predictions and bowl projections for each Pac-12 team

The 2022 college football season officially came to a close, and the 2023 offseason is now upon us. While you would think that means we are done talking about football for a bit until spring ball rolls around, you’re wrong.

It simply means that now when we talk about football, we are looking to the future, rather than evaluating the past.

We are going to dive deep into the future today, taking a look at the Pac-12 conference as a whole in 2023. It is going to be among the most anticipated seasons we’ve had in a long time out west, with some high-profile quarterbacks like Heisman winner Caleb Williams leading a group of passers that includes Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., Cameron Rising, and D.J. Uiagalelei, among many others.

There’s a chance that the Pac-12 could be as competitive and ruthless as we’ve ever seen it, with a real possibility that 5 or 6 teams will end up being ranked inside the top 25 to start the season.

So who will be at the top of the food chain in 2023, and what will everyone’s records look like when all is said and done? Let’s make some predictions. Here is how I see the Pac-12 shaking out when it comes to final record predictions and bowl game projections.

NOTE: Bowl projections are based on current Pac-12 bowl tie-ins and will be updated if those change.

Stanford Cardinal

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 3-9 (1-8 Pac-12)

Notable Games in 2023:

November 25 — vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

TBD — vs. Oregon Ducks

TBD — vs. Washington Huskies

TBD — at USC Trojans

While the Stanford Cardinal had suffered a fall from the top of the conference slowly over the past decade, all memories of their dominance completely went out the door with head coach David Shaw when he stepped down this offseason. We’ll see if Troy Taylor, the former Sacramento State head coach, can turn things around quickly, but he’s got his work cut out for him. In the conference, I currently see Stanford losing all of their games.

Projected 2023 Record: 2-10 (0-9 Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

California Golden Bears

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Record in 2022: 4-8 (2-7)

Notable Games in 2023:

September 9 — vs. Auburn Tigers

TBD — at Stanford Cardinal

TBD — vs. USC Trojans

TBD — at Oregon Ducks

With QB Jack Plummer entering the transfer portal, California’s quarterback situation once again became messy and unclear. At the moment, it appears that Kai Millner will be the guy unless the Golden Bears bring in some competition for him. Millner showed flashes of some adequacy against the Ducks in 2022, but I find it hard to believe that he will be able to win even a handful of games next season. In the conference, I see Cal beating Stanford, but losing every other game on the schedule.

Projected 2023 Record: 3-9 (1-8)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Arizona State Sun Devils

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Record in 2022: 3-9 (2-7)

Notable Games in 2023:

September 9 — vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

TBD — vs. Colorado Buffaloes

TBD — vs. Oregon Ducks

TBD — vs. Arizona Wildcats

I have real confidence that Kenny Dillingham is going to be able to turn things around at Arizona State and get them among the top half of schools in the Pac-12, but I don’t think it’s going to happen in his first year in Tempe. The Sun Devils are lacking a lot of talent on the roster, and while Dillingham has found some nice additions in the transfer portal, I don’t think it will be enough to win them more than a few games. In the conference, I currently see ASU beating California, but losing every other game on the schedule.

Projected 2023 Record: 3-9 (1-8)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Arizona Wildcats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 5-7 (3-6)

Notable Games in 2023:

TBD — vs. Oregon State Beavers

TBD — vs. Utah Utes

TBD — at USC Trojans

TBD — vs. Washington Huskies

Arizona is a tough team to assess going into the 2023 season. I feel confident that QB Jayden de Laura will be much improved and could end up being a really nice player, but there are still a lot of holes on the roster. While I like what Jedd Fisch is doing in Tucson, and the offense could be dangerous next year, it’s hard to see the defense being able to stop anyone, especially with Christian Roland-Wallace transferring to USC. In the conference, I see Arizona beating Arizona State and Colorado, but losing to everyone else.

Projected 2023 Record: 4-8 (2-7)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 1-11 (1-8)

Notable Games in 2023:

September 2 — at TCU Horned Frogs

September 9 — vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

TBD — vs. USC Trojans

TBD — at Oregon Ducks

How quickly can Deion Sanders turn around the Colorado Buffaloes? I think we will see improvements in 2023 for sure, but to project a team that went 1-11 in 2022 will make a bowl game seems ambitious. The Buffs have played the transfer portal better than almost any team in the nation, and some of the players now in Boulder are among the most talented in all of college football, but I don’t think that will instantly translate into a massive turnaround. Regardless, the Buffs are going to be fun to watch in 2023 no matter what happens. In the conference, I see Colorado beating ASU, Arizona, and Stanford, but losing to everyone else.

Projected 2023 Record: 5-7 (3-6)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 7-6 (4-5)

Notable Games in 2023:

September 9 — vs. Wisconsin Badgers

TBD — at Oregon Ducks

TBD — vs Oregon State Beavers

TBD — at Washington Huskies

Washington State has the defense to be able to compete in the Pac-12, but it’s yet to be seen if QB Cameron Ward can lead an offense capable of making some noise out west. In Ward’s first year at WSU, he showed flashes of being great, but he didn’t show the same prolificness that he did a year earlier at Incarnate Word. Another year in the Pac-12 could see him make the leap, and the Cougars could become a real player in the conference. I see WSU beating ASU, Cal, Arizona, Colorado, and Stanford, but losing their other 4 conference games.

Projected 2023 Record: 7-5 (5-4)

Bowl Projection: LA Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 9-4 (6-3)

Notable Games in 2023:

September 2 — vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

TBD — at Oregon State Beavers

TBD — at USC Trojans

TBD — at Utah Utes

A lot of UCLA’s outlook in 2023 is based on who the starting quarterback is, and how successful that starting quarterback ends up being. Whether it’s true freshman Dante Moore or transfer Collin Schlee, the Bruins are going to have a lot to prove on offense. It’s understandable to believe that there might be some regression from Chip Kelly’s squad. I currently see UCLA losing to OSU, Washington State, USC, and Utah.

Projected 2023 Record: 8-4 (5-4)

Bowl Projection: Sun Bowl

Utah Utes

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 10-4 (7-2)

Notable Games in 2023:

September 2 — vs. Florida Gators

September 9 — at Baylor Bears

TBD — at USC Trojans

TBD — vs. Oregon Ducks

The Utes got huge news with QB Cameron Rising returning for the 2023 season, but I think they might be a little bit worse than they were this year. They are losing TE Dalton Kincaid, RB Tavion Thomas, and CB Clark Phillips III, three of the best players on their roster. While the Utes will still be a threat out west, I don’t think they will be playing for a third-straight Pac-12 title. I see Utah losing to OSU, USC, Oregon, and Washington.

Projected 2023 Record: 8-4 (5-4)

Bowl Projection: Holiday Bowl

Oregon State Beavers

Record in 2022: 10-3 (6-3)

Notable Games in 2023:

TBD — at Colorado Buffaloes

TBD — vs Utah Utes

TBD — vs Washington Huskies

TBD — at Oregon Ducks

How good can DJ Uiagalelei be in his first year with the Beavers? That’s the one question that could be standing between another nice season for Oregon State and a potential conference championship. We’ve seen DJU be great before, and if he can give OSU a semblance of offensive production, the Beavers could be dangerous. I currently have the Beavers losing to Oregon, UCLA, and Washington, but beating Utah.

Projected 2023 Record: 9-3 (6-3)

Bowl Projection: Las Vegas Bowl

Washington Huskies

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 11-2 (7-2)

Notable Games in 2023:

September 16 — at Michigan State Spartans

TBD — at USC Trojans

TBD at Oregon State Beavers

TBD vs. Oregon Ducks

TBD vs. Utah Utes

Predicting the top three in the Pac-12 power rankings was not easy to do. Whichever way you want to rank USC, Washington, and Oregon, it’s hard to argue against it. I think Washington will end up getting the third spot in that trio, simply because I don’t see their defense standing up to the same level that Oregon’s will. I think the Huskies lose to Oregon and USC, but win the other 10 games on their schedule.

Projected 2023 Record: 10-2 (7-2)

Bowl Projection: Alamo Bowl

Oregon Ducks

Record in 2022: 10-3 (7-2)

Notable Games in 2023:

TBD — vs. USC Trojans

TBD — at Utah Utes

TBD — at Washington Huskies

TBD — vs. Oregon State Beavers

Everything is lining up for the Ducks to have a special season in 2023. Some of the most important starters on both offense and defense are returning, and Dan Lanning is adding some elite talent via the transfer portal. It will be a gauntlet to get through the Pac-12, but should Oregon stay healthy, I think they can get by relatively unscathed. In my projections, I see the Ducks losing to USC in the regular season. However, I also project that Oregon and USC will rematch in the Pac-12 title game, with the Ducks coming out on top and earning a bid to the College Football Playoff.

Projected 2023 Record: 11-1 (8-1)

Bowl Projection: Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff)

USC Trojans

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Record in 2022: 11-3 (8-1)

Notable Games in 2023:

October 14 — at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

TBD — at Oregon Ducks

TBD — vs. Utah Utes

TBD — vs. Washington Huskies

We know that USC’s offense is good enough to compete with anyone in the nation, but the question is going to be whether or not their defense can improve in 2023. With a second season of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley, I think that the Trojans are going to be the class of the Pac-12, beating Oregon, Utah, and Washington, but I think that a top-10 matchup against Notre Dame in October will give USC their only loss of the year. Then, as mentioned above, I see the Ducks beating the Trojans in the Pac-12 title game.

Projected 2023 Record: 11-1 (8-1)

Bowl Projection: Fiesta Bowl

