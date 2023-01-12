Way-too-early 2023 rankings, record predictions and bowl projections for each Big Ten team

It’s officially the offseason for the college football world.

Georgia was once again crowned as the top dogs in the sport, beating TCU for the 2023 National Championship. A pair of Big Ten teams were in the hunt for the sport’s top honor but both Ohio State and Michigan came up short in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

We are a long ways away from kicking off the 2023 season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t begin to look ahead to next year already. Here’s our first crack at ranking where each Big Ten team will finish next season, with record and bowl projections for each squad:

NOTE: Bowl projections are based on current Big Ten bowl tie-ins and will be updated if those change.

Northwestern

Record in 2022: 1-11 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 16 – at Duke

Sept. 30 – vs. Penn State

Nov. 11 – at Wisconsin

It feels like the days of Northwestern contending for a division title and reaching the postseason regularly are gone. The Wildcats have won four games across the past two seasons, and are in the midst of an 11-game losing streak so I don’t have a particularly high outlook on Northwestern entering the offseason and next year.

Projected 2023 Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Indiana

Record in 2022: 4-8 (2-7 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 2 – vs. Ohio State

Sept. 16 – vs. Louisville (at Lucas Oil Stadium)

Oct. 14 – at Michigan

The Hoosiers were hoping Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak would turn things around this past season, but that didn’t go as planned. He is now back in the transfer portal along with quarterback Jack Tuttle, and Indiana will need to figure out what they’re going to do under center next year. 2023 very well could be the last season in Bloomington, Ind. for head coach Tom Allen.

Projected 2023 Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Rutgers

Record in 2022: 4-8 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 16 – vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 23 – at Michigan

Nov. 4 – vs. Ohio State

It felt like entering this past season that Rutgers was heading in the right direction but inconsistent quarterback play doomed them in 2022. There is still a talent gap as well, but the Scarlet Knights will need much better play out of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt or another option under center to again reach bowl eligibility in 2023.

Projected 2023 Record: 4-8 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Purdue

Record in 2022: 8-6 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 9 – at Virginia Tech

Oct. 14 – vs. Ohio State

Nov. 4 – at Michigan

Purdue had a memorable season in 2022 by winning the Big Ten West Division and reaching the conference championship game for the first time in program history. However, things will look a lot different next fall with a new head coach in Ryan Walters and quaterback Aidan O’Connell off to the NFL. The addition of Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card should help the Boilermakers contend for a bowl game but I don’t expect them to be in the division title hunt again next year.

Projected 2023 Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: No bowl game

Maryland

Record in 2022: 8-5 (4-5 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 16 – vs. Virginia

Oct. 7 – at Ohio State

Nov. 4 – vs. Penn State

If star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returns for another year in College Park, then I’ll have to move the Terps up our rankings. But for now, I’m anticipating he’s off to the NFL and that means the Maryland offense will be starting from scratch in 2023. Reaching a bowl game will be the goal for the Terps as they adjust to life without Tagovailoa.

Projected 2023 Record: 6-6 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: Quick Lane Bowl

Nebraska

Record in 2022: 4-8 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 9 – at Colorado

Sept. 30 – vs. Michigan

Nov. 4 – at Michigan State

Nebraska will be a great test case in determining how big of an impact coaching makes in college football. The Cornhuskers will field a relatively talented squad that could contend for a Big Ten West Division title should things break their way in 2023. That’s been the case the past few seasons as well, so we’ll see if the exciting hire of Matt Rhule as the next Nebraska head coach will have an instant impact next year. At minimum, I expect the Cornhuskers to be bowling in 2023.

Projected 2023 Record: 6-6 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Illinois

Record in 2022: 8-5 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 9 – at Kansas

Sept. 16 – vs. Penn State

Oct. 21 – vs. Wisconsin

Illinois had a break through season in year two under Bret Bielema, reaching the postseason for only the second time in the last eight seasons. The Fighting Illini lose a handful of key players from this year’s squad, including star running back Chase Brown, quarterback Tommy Devito and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. The addition of quarterback Luke Altmyer through the transfer portal should help on offense but I anticipate this team struggling to match last year’s win total of eight in 2023.

Projected 2023 Record: 6-6 (4-5 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota

Record in 2022: 9-4 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 16 – at North Carolina

Oct. 7 – vs. Michigan

Nov. 18 – at Ohio State

Minnesota has been extremely consistent under P.J. Fleck, winning at least nine games in each of the last three complete seasons (not including 2022 COVID year). So even with the notable losses from this past year’s squad, I expect them to again be in striking distance for nine wins and maybe break through with a Big Ten West Division title. The only issue with that is their schedule, which includes Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State as their three crossover games. That won’t be easy to navigate for Fleck and co.

Projected 2023 Record: 7-5 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Michigan State

Record in 2022: 5-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 16 – vs. Washington

Oct. 21 – vs. Michigan

Nov. 11 – at Ohio State

This past season was a complete letdown for Michigan State so you may be surprised how I have the Spartans this high in our rankings. My reasoning is simply water found its level this past year, with 2021 being the ceiling and 2022 being the floor, and 2023 being somewhere in the middle. The roster continues to get deeper under head coach Mel Tucker and if they can avoid key injuries early in the season as we saw this past year, then this will be a solid squad. But keep in mind that the 2023 slate is brutally tough with four games against projected preseason top 10 teams and additional road trips to Iowa and Minnesota as crossover matchups

Projected 2023 Record: 7-5 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: Music City Bowl

Iowa

Record in 2022: 8-5 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 9 – at Iowa State

Sept. 23 – at Penn State

Oct. 14 – at Wisconsin

If Iowa had any consistent offensive production, they would have won the Big Ten West Division and potentially given Michigan a challenge in the Big Ten title game. But they didn’t, and if that doesn’t improve from last year then this is way too high for the Hawkeyes. I think they do see a notable boost on the offensive side of the ball with new transfer quarterback Cade McNamara and anticipate Iowa contending for another trip to Indy next fall.

Projected 2023 Record: 9-3 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin

Record in 2022: 7-6 (4-5 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 9 – at Washington State

Oct. 28 – vs. Ohio State

Nov. 25 – at Minnesota

The issue with Wisconsin this past season wasn’t talent — it was coaching and quarterback play. In the offseason, the Badgers have addressed both of those problems with the hiring of Luke Fickell as its next head coach and landing SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai. I’m maybe a bit higher on the Badgers than I should be, but I think Fickell has an instant impact on this already deep roster and gets Wisconsin back to the Big Ten Championship Game in year one.

Projected 2023 Record: 10-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: Citrus Bowl

Penn State

Record in 2022: 11-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 2 – vs. West Virginia

Oct. 21 – at Ohio State

Nov. 11 – vs. Michigan

Penn State had one of the most quietly successful seasons in the country this past year, with wins against everyone besides Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions enter 2023 looking to get over the hump and find a way to beat the Wolverines and Buckeyes, and I think it’s definitely possible. Expect Penn State to be a true contender in the Big Ten next fall and a dark horse National Championship contender.

Projected 2023 Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: Orange Bowl

Ohio State

Record in 2022: 11-2 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame

Oct. 21 – vs. Penn State

Nov. 25 – at Michigan

Ohio State is a missed field goal away from being the national champions. The Buckeyes had Georgia on the ropes in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup and probably would have beaten TCU had they held of the Bulldogs’ comeback. But that’s in the past and as we look ahead to next year it’s clear Ohio State will be one of the top teams in the league again. There are some question marks surrounding this team, such as the quarterback position, but this should again be a squad that’s in contention to win it all next fall.

Projected 2023 Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)



Bowl Projection: Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Michigan

Record in 2022: 13-1 (9-0 in Big Ten)

Notable Games in 2023:

Oct. 21 – at Michigan State

Nov. 11 – at Penn State

Nov. 25 – vs. Ohio State

Ohio State may be the betting favorite to win the league next year, but until Ryan Day gets over the now apparent Michigan blocker, I’m going to list the Wolverines as the favorite heading into the offseason. Outside of the recent success against the Buckeyes, Michigan returns their top three offensive weapons in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. The only thing that could have me drop the Wolverines from our top spot before next fall is if head coach Jim Harbaugh departures for the NFL — which is currently a possibility.

Projected 2023 Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Bowl Projection: Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

