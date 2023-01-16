Way-too-early 2023 Ohio State football rankings national media roundup
Ever since the ball dropped on the 2022 Ohio State football season, we’ve been turning the page and taking a look at what 2023 might look like, and we’ll certainly continue throughout the offseason.
Part of those efforts is a gaze across the college football landscape to see what things might look like next season with the perception of the national media when it comes to the narratives forming for next year with the Buckeyes. OSU replaces some key pieces on the offensive line, but there are a great many skill players back on offense, and a second year under Jim Knowles for the defense.
The expectation is Ohio State will be a top-five team heading into 2023, but where exactly do some of the national media outlets have the Buckeyes when it comes to comparing them against Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and others?
Here’s a whip-around of what some of the national media outlets are saying about the way-too-early college football rankings for the 2023 season, and where OSU lands.
USA TODAY - Paul Myerberg
Nov. 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; The Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take the field for warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Alabama Crimson Tide
Penn State Nittany Lions
Ohio State Buckeyes
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day checks on wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. after he took a hard hit during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan Wolverines
Florida State Seminoles
Alabama Crimson Tide
Athlon Sports - Steven Lassan
Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
Alabama Crimson Tide
Sports Illustrated - Pat Forde
Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Where Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
LSU Tigers
Penn State Nittany Lions
Washington Huskies
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
NCAA.com - Wayne Staats
Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes players sing Carmon of Ohio after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Penn State Nittany Lions
Fox Sports - RJ Young
Nov 12, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers
The Athletic - Stewart Mandel
Sept. 24, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-21. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
LSU Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Pro Football Focus - Max Chadwick
Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
Florida State Seminoles
USC Trojans
The Sporting News - Bill Bender
Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
Tennessee Volunteers
CBS Sports - Dennis Dodd
Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Brutus Buckeye crowd surfs during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Where the Ohio State is Ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Washington Huskies
Yahoo! Sports - Sam Cooper
Nov. 12, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Where the Ohio State is ranked
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
LSU Tigers
