Way-too-early 2023 Ohio State football rankings national media roundup

Ever since the ball dropped on the 2022 Ohio State football season, we’ve been turning the page and taking a look at what 2023 might look like, and we’ll certainly continue throughout the offseason.

Part of those efforts is a gaze across the college football landscape to see what things might look like next season with the perception of the national media when it comes to the narratives forming for next year with the Buckeyes. OSU replaces some key pieces on the offensive line, but there are a great many skill players back on offense, and a second year under Jim Knowles for the defense.

The expectation is Ohio State will be a top-five team heading into 2023, but where exactly do some of the national media outlets have the Buckeyes when it comes to comparing them against Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and others?

Here’s a whip-around of what some of the national media outlets are saying about the way-too-early college football rankings for the 2023 season, and where OSU lands.

USA TODAY - Paul Myerberg

Nov. 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; The Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take the field for warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Alabama Crimson Tide Penn State Nittany Lions Ohio State Buckeyes

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day checks on wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. after he took a hard hit during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Wolverines Florida State Seminoles Alabama Crimson Tide

Athlon Sports - Steven Lassan

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes USC Trojans Alabama Crimson Tide

Sports Illustrated - Pat Forde

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines LSU Tigers Penn State Nittany Lions Washington Huskies Ohio State Buckeyes

247Sports - Brad Crawford

Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions

NCAA.com - Wayne Staats

Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes players sing Carmon of Ohio after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes Alabama Crimson Tide Penn State Nittany Lions

Fox Sports - RJ Young

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes USC Trojans Tennessee Volunteers

The Athletic - Stewart Mandel

Sept. 24, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-21. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes LSU Tigers Alabama Crimson Tide

Pro Football Focus - Max Chadwick

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes Florida State Seminoles USC Trojans

The Sporting News - Bill Bender

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes Tennessee Volunteers

CBS Sports - Dennis Dodd

Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Brutus Buckeye crowd surfs during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where the Ohio State is Ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes Alabama Crimson Tide Washington Huskies

Yahoo! Sports - Sam Cooper

Nov. 12, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where the Ohio State is ranked

Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes LSU Tigers

