Way-too-early 2023 NBA mock draft: Top performers from McDonald's All-American Game

CHICAGO — Playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the highest honors in high school basketball and the starting point for most future NBA players. Scouts and front office executives line the gym at practice, attend the scrimmage and the All-American Game during a five-day span. For most, it’s the first time seeing the next wave of talent coming up, and the players always want to make a good first impression.

“I was just trying to block the NBA scouts out because I feel like if I start thinking about them being there, it’s going to be kind of nerve-racking,” Nick Smith Jr. told Yahoo Sports. “I just try to think of it as they’re just fans watching and obviously they know the game of basketball well, and I just want to show them the real me on the court.”

Here’s a way-too-early look at how the first round of the 2023 NBA draft is shaping up with notes on all the McDonald’s All-Americans and how they performed.

1. F Victor Wembanyama

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 230 pounds | ASVEL (France)

2. G Scoot Henderson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 195 pounds | G League Ignite

3. C Dereck Lively

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 220 pounds | Duke: Freshman

Lively is the No. 1-ranked player in the 2022 high school class and a part of Jon Scheyer’s inaugural recruiting class that has three other five-stars and is the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next season. Lively is a mobile center with great hands and has started to develop his outside jumper. His shooting mechanics are already elite, and he’s more than a rim-running center. He’s disruptive on the defensive end and guards think twice before driving the lane. Lively connected on all five shot attempts and added three blocks in the McDonald’s All-American Game Tuesday.

“My approach this week was to just play the best I possibly can,” Lively told Yahoo Sports. “I know I’m not going out there to take every shot or grab every rebound. I just want to show the NBA scouts that I can play good basketball and basketball that’s good enough to make it to the league.”

Dereck Lively, the No. 1-ranked player in this high school class, will join Duke and Jon Scheyer's first recruiting class and is a projected top pick in the 2023 NBA draft. (John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

4. G Nick Smith Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Arkansas: Freshman

Smith Jr. finished with only eight points in the game but was one of the best players on the court during the three practice sessions. He’s phenomenal at creating space on offense and has a natural feel for the game. NBA scouts walked away impressed with what they saw from Smith Jr. at the practices and scrimmage. His athletic first step off the dribble is tough to defend and he has a consistent outside jumper. Smith Jr. will be a player to watch closely in the SEC next season. He has all the tools to be a productive guard at the NBA level.

“I just have to keep working. I’m still just 17 years old, and I know I still have a long way to go and I just have to continue to get better and develop as a player,” Smith Jr. said.

Nick Smith Jr. dunks during the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Marh 29, 2022. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. G Dariq Whitehead

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Duke: Freshman

Whitehead won MVP honors at the game and finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He’s a mature combo guard with great size and a leader on the court who is always talking. Whitehead has a tremendous motor in transition and makes the right read when going downhill. The only area that needs improvement and more consistency is his 3-point jumper. He connected on 3-of-7 attempts Tuesday, but it’s been an area of development throughout his senior season at Montverde Academy. There were long stretches of him playing the point during the game, and he looked comfortable as the primary ball handler, something he might be asked to do as a freshman at Duke next season.

Dariq Whitehead goes for a layup during the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on March 29, 2022. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

6. G Amen Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Overtime Elite

7. G Ausar Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 204 pounds | Overtime Elite

8. G Amari Bailey

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | UCLA: Freshman

UCLA is losing a handful of players next season, and Bailey will be the one with the ball in his hands. No one changes speed in the open court better than Bailey and plays to his strengths when getting to the rim. He does tend to favor driving left (he’s left-handed) and needs to develop a more consistent jump shot, but he’s a fierce competitor who will do whatever it takes to win. Bailey finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals in just 18 minutes in the McDonald's game.

“I just wanted to show the NBA scouts that I’m a dog, honestly,” Bailey told Yahoo Sports. “Just my mentality, I think that’s something that you can’t really teach. I just want to show that there is improvement in my jump shot and show that I’m not just a scorer. I can make plays for others and make my teammates better.”

9. F Dillon Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Texas: Freshman

Mitchell is one of the most athletic players in this draft class and is still a bit raw offensively but once he puts everything together, he’ll add another level to his game that will be tough to defend. He guards the perimeter well and is one of the most exciting players to watch in transition with the way he plays above the rim. Mitchell finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists Tuesday and will be a must-watch player for scouts in the Big 12 next season.

Dillon Mitchell with a PERFECT 60 on his first dunk 😱 what are you scoring this one? 😳@Dillonmit_23 | @MVABasketball pic.twitter.com/pp5OUDnOl3 — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) March 29, 2022

10. G Keyonte George

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Baylor: Freshman

George won the boys' 3-point shooting contest and hit three from deep during the game, finishing with 13 points. When George gets hot from deep, it’s difficult to stop him and it creates a ton of space for his teammates. When he does get in the lane, he has great body control at the rim and isn’t afraid of contact. He’s a solid defender, can keep guys in front and is effective in dropping down low and grabbing steals when forwards put the ball on the floor.

Keyonte George won the boys' 3-point shooting contest at the McDonald's All-American Game this week. (John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

11. G Dalen Terry

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 pounds | Arizona: Junior

12. F Kyle Filipowski

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 230 pounds | Duke: Freshman

13. F Josh Minott

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Memphis: Sophomore

14. G Peyton Watson

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | UCLA: Sophomore

15. G Emoni Bates

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 190 pounds | Memphis: Sophomore

16. G Anthony Black

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 185 pounds | Arkansas: Freshman

Black announced his commitment to Arkansas at the All-American Game and will join Smith Jr. in the backcourt in Fayetteville next season. He has tremendous upside at the point guard position at 6-foot-7 and has room for growth at the college level. Black netted just four points in the game, but dished out four assists and grabbed four boards in just 17 minutes.

Anthony Black competes in the McDonald's All-American Game skill competition during the Powerade Jam Fest at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on March 28, 2022. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

17. F Jarace Walker

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Houston: Freshman

Walker will be a mismatch dream for Houston next season. He’s a bully in the lane and is most effective on the court when he’s not settling for outside jump shots. Kelvin Sampson is the perfect coach to utilize Walker's strengths on the court and push him to use his motor more consistently. Walker had a strong showing in the game and was everywhere on the court, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Jarace Walker was one of the top performers in the McDonald's All-American Game this week. (John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

18. F Caleb Houstan

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Michigan: Sophomore

19. G Jalen Williams

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 195 pounds | Santa Clara: Senior

20. G Cason Wallace

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Kentucky: Freshman

Wallace is a speedy combo guard who is one of the best on-ball defenders in his class. He dished out six assists and added seven points Tuesday and is a high-volume shooter who just couldn’t get his shots to fall. Wallace averaged 14.6 points, five assists and just 1.8 turnovers during Nike’s Peach Jam last summer and was one of the most impressive guards on the court.

21. F Chris Livingston

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 200 pounds | Kentucky: Freshman

Livingston is a high-level athlete who is explosive around the rim. He finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in the game and committed only two turnovers. Livingston has a solid frame and is so strong with the ball in his hands. He will have an easier time adjusting to the college pace of the game because of his size. Livingston attacks the glass and can knock it down from outside, connecting on two 3-pointers on Tuesday.

22. G Hunter Sallis

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 175 pounds | Gonzaga: Sophomore

23. F Daimion Collins

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 202 pounds | Kentucky: Sophomore

24. G Matthew Cleveland

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Florida State: Sophomore

25. G Max Christie

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Michigan State: Sophomore

26. C Yohan Traore

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Uncommitted: Freshman

27. G Cam Whitmore

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 220 pounds | Villanova: Freshman

Whitmore led the East team with 19 points and added five assists and two steals in 19 minutes. He might not be a typical one-and-done prospect, especially playing at Villanova where Jay Wright likes to develop players, but Whitmore was one of the most impressive players on the court Tuesday and has a lot of room for growth. He’s a powerful and athletic small forward who finds different ways to score and will do anything to get a rebound or loose ball.

Cam Whitmore might not be a one-and-done prospect at Villanova next season. (Scott Taetsch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

28. G Terquavion Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 160 pounds | NC State: Sophomore

29. G Tamar Bates

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 193 pounds | Indiana: Sophomore

30. F Ousmane Dieng

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 216 pounds | New Zealand Breakers (Australia’s National Basketball League)