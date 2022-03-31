Way-too-early 2023 NBA mock draft: Top performers from McDonald's All-American Game
CHICAGO — Playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the highest honors in high school basketball and the starting point for most future NBA players. Scouts and front office executives line the gym at practice, attend the scrimmage and the All-American Game during a five-day span. For most, it’s the first time seeing the next wave of talent coming up, and the players always want to make a good first impression.
“I was just trying to block the NBA scouts out because I feel like if I start thinking about them being there, it’s going to be kind of nerve-racking,” Nick Smith Jr. told Yahoo Sports. “I just try to think of it as they’re just fans watching and obviously they know the game of basketball well, and I just want to show them the real me on the court.”
Here’s a way-too-early look at how the first round of the 2023 NBA draft is shaping up with notes on all the McDonald’s All-Americans and how they performed.
1. F Victor Wembanyama
Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 230 pounds | ASVEL (France)
2. G Scoot Henderson
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 195 pounds | G League Ignite
3. C Dereck Lively
Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 220 pounds | Duke: Freshman
Lively is the No. 1-ranked player in the 2022 high school class and a part of Jon Scheyer’s inaugural recruiting class that has three other five-stars and is the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next season. Lively is a mobile center with great hands and has started to develop his outside jumper. His shooting mechanics are already elite, and he’s more than a rim-running center. He’s disruptive on the defensive end and guards think twice before driving the lane. Lively connected on all five shot attempts and added three blocks in the McDonald’s All-American Game Tuesday.
“My approach this week was to just play the best I possibly can,” Lively told Yahoo Sports. “I know I’m not going out there to take every shot or grab every rebound. I just want to show the NBA scouts that I can play good basketball and basketball that’s good enough to make it to the league.”
4. G Nick Smith Jr.
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Arkansas: Freshman
Smith Jr. finished with only eight points in the game but was one of the best players on the court during the three practice sessions. He’s phenomenal at creating space on offense and has a natural feel for the game. NBA scouts walked away impressed with what they saw from Smith Jr. at the practices and scrimmage. His athletic first step off the dribble is tough to defend and he has a consistent outside jumper. Smith Jr. will be a player to watch closely in the SEC next season. He has all the tools to be a productive guard at the NBA level.
“I just have to keep working. I’m still just 17 years old, and I know I still have a long way to go and I just have to continue to get better and develop as a player,” Smith Jr. said.
5. G Dariq Whitehead
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Duke: Freshman
Whitehead won MVP honors at the game and finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He’s a mature combo guard with great size and a leader on the court who is always talking. Whitehead has a tremendous motor in transition and makes the right read when going downhill. The only area that needs improvement and more consistency is his 3-point jumper. He connected on 3-of-7 attempts Tuesday, but it’s been an area of development throughout his senior season at Montverde Academy. There were long stretches of him playing the point during the game, and he looked comfortable as the primary ball handler, something he might be asked to do as a freshman at Duke next season.
6. G Amen Thompson
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Overtime Elite
7. G Ausar Thompson
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 204 pounds | Overtime Elite
8. G Amari Bailey
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | UCLA: Freshman
UCLA is losing a handful of players next season, and Bailey will be the one with the ball in his hands. No one changes speed in the open court better than Bailey and plays to his strengths when getting to the rim. He does tend to favor driving left (he’s left-handed) and needs to develop a more consistent jump shot, but he’s a fierce competitor who will do whatever it takes to win. Bailey finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals in just 18 minutes in the McDonald's game.
“I just wanted to show the NBA scouts that I’m a dog, honestly,” Bailey told Yahoo Sports. “Just my mentality, I think that’s something that you can’t really teach. I just want to show that there is improvement in my jump shot and show that I’m not just a scorer. I can make plays for others and make my teammates better.”
9. F Dillon Mitchell
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Texas: Freshman
Mitchell is one of the most athletic players in this draft class and is still a bit raw offensively but once he puts everything together, he’ll add another level to his game that will be tough to defend. He guards the perimeter well and is one of the most exciting players to watch in transition with the way he plays above the rim. Mitchell finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists Tuesday and will be a must-watch player for scouts in the Big 12 next season.
Dillon Mitchell with a PERFECT 60 on his first dunk 😱 what are you scoring this one? 😳@Dillonmit_23 | @MVABasketball pic.twitter.com/pp5OUDnOl3
— NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) March 29, 2022
10. G Keyonte George
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Baylor: Freshman
George won the boys' 3-point shooting contest and hit three from deep during the game, finishing with 13 points. When George gets hot from deep, it’s difficult to stop him and it creates a ton of space for his teammates. When he does get in the lane, he has great body control at the rim and isn’t afraid of contact. He’s a solid defender, can keep guys in front and is effective in dropping down low and grabbing steals when forwards put the ball on the floor.
11. G Dalen Terry
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 pounds | Arizona: Junior
12. F Kyle Filipowski
Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 230 pounds | Duke: Freshman
13. F Josh Minott
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Memphis: Sophomore
14. G Peyton Watson
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | UCLA: Sophomore
15. G Emoni Bates
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 190 pounds | Memphis: Sophomore
16. G Anthony Black
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 185 pounds | Arkansas: Freshman
Black announced his commitment to Arkansas at the All-American Game and will join Smith Jr. in the backcourt in Fayetteville next season. He has tremendous upside at the point guard position at 6-foot-7 and has room for growth at the college level. Black netted just four points in the game, but dished out four assists and grabbed four boards in just 17 minutes.
17. F Jarace Walker
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Houston: Freshman
Walker will be a mismatch dream for Houston next season. He’s a bully in the lane and is most effective on the court when he’s not settling for outside jump shots. Kelvin Sampson is the perfect coach to utilize Walker's strengths on the court and push him to use his motor more consistently. Walker had a strong showing in the game and was everywhere on the court, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
18. F Caleb Houstan
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Michigan: Sophomore
19. G Jalen Williams
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 195 pounds | Santa Clara: Senior
20. G Cason Wallace
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Kentucky: Freshman
Wallace is a speedy combo guard who is one of the best on-ball defenders in his class. He dished out six assists and added seven points Tuesday and is a high-volume shooter who just couldn’t get his shots to fall. Wallace averaged 14.6 points, five assists and just 1.8 turnovers during Nike’s Peach Jam last summer and was one of the most impressive guards on the court.
21. F Chris Livingston
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 200 pounds | Kentucky: Freshman
Livingston is a high-level athlete who is explosive around the rim. He finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in the game and committed only two turnovers. Livingston has a solid frame and is so strong with the ball in his hands. He will have an easier time adjusting to the college pace of the game because of his size. Livingston attacks the glass and can knock it down from outside, connecting on two 3-pointers on Tuesday.
22. G Hunter Sallis
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 175 pounds | Gonzaga: Sophomore
23. F Daimion Collins
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 202 pounds | Kentucky: Sophomore
24. G Matthew Cleveland
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Florida State: Sophomore
25. G Max Christie
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Michigan State: Sophomore
26. C Yohan Traore
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Uncommitted: Freshman
27. G Cam Whitmore
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 220 pounds | Villanova: Freshman
Whitmore led the East team with 19 points and added five assists and two steals in 19 minutes. He might not be a typical one-and-done prospect, especially playing at Villanova where Jay Wright likes to develop players, but Whitmore was one of the most impressive players on the court Tuesday and has a lot of room for growth. He’s a powerful and athletic small forward who finds different ways to score and will do anything to get a rebound or loose ball.
28. G Terquavion Smith
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 160 pounds | NC State: Sophomore
29. G Tamar Bates
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 193 pounds | Indiana: Sophomore
30. F Ousmane Dieng
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 216 pounds | New Zealand Breakers (Australia’s National Basketball League)