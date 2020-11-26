Way-too-early 2021 Chiefs mock draft projections

It’s entirely too early to consider the players the Kansas City Chiefs might come away with during the 2021 NFL draft. But that also means it’s the perfect time to release our way-too-early mock draft projections.

After winning Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs actually have a bountiful selection of draft picks. They saw several players leave in free agency and are projected to receive two compensatory draft picks on Day 3. The draft order isn’t anywhere close to being set, but we’re going to go by the latest updated full draft order from Tankathon.com.

Let’s take a look at our earliest iteration of a full mock draft for Kansas City:

Round 1, Pick 30: Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs showed signs of a shift in philosophy with their interior offensive linemen when they signed Kelechi Osemele as a free agent this offseason. It's clear that they want some big, mean guys on the interior who can set the tone in the running game. We're all assuming that the Chiefs are going to pick late in the first round, which means that the top edge rushers, receivers and tackles will surely be gone. Landing the best interior offensive lineman in the class would be the next best thing. Davis, listed at 6-4 and over 300 pounds, is a difference-maker in both the run and the passing game. He has started a bunch of games for Ohio State, mostly at right guard, but I think he could play any of the positions on the offensive interior in Kansas City. He's the definition of a people-mover, always playing physical and looking to plant defenders into the dirt. Football runs deep in Davis' family as his grandfather, Willie Davis, was a Hall of Fame defensive end with the Green Bay Packers.

Round 2, Pick 62: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

If you've been paying attention to college football this season, you've probably seen Tulsa LB Zaven Collins' name lately. He has seemingly elevated his draft stock week-after-week, most recently with a game-winning 98-yard pick-six in overtime against Tulane. In the Chiefs' 4-3 defense, he has the skillset to play any of three linebacker positions. A former high school quarterback, Collins is now the quarterback of the defense for Golden Hurricanes. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Collins is a big, strong and athletic linebacker prospect. He flies to the football with purpose, making plays in every facet of the game. He's seeing a breakout season in 2020 with 49 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two passes defended, four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns and two forced fumbles.

Round 3, Pick 94: South Carolina DE Kingsley Enagbare

George Walker IV / The Tennessean

One thing the Chiefs will need in 2021 is help at the edge rusher position. Right now, Frank Clark and Mike Danna are the only two players currently under contract. They'll need to find a few more in the draft and undrafted free agency if they don't re-sign any of their pending free agents. At 6-4 and 270 pounds, Enagbare is the prototypical Steve Spagnuolo defensive end prospect. He's got length, strength and gives a ton of effort snap-to-snap. Enagbare has a mean first step and plays with active hands, incorporating them into his pass rush tactics often. He's having a breakout junior campaign with 30 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in eight games this season. That could prompt him to leave for the draft early.

Round 4, Pick 126: Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

Doubs has been one of the most explosive and productive receivers in college football this season. Through five games, Doub has 36 receptions for 778 yards and nine touchdowns. The underclassmen is a bit of a sleeper, playing for the Nevada Wolfpack in the Mountain West Conference. He's overshadowed by some bigger names in some bigger conferences, but he could be someone that sees his stock rise as we get closer to the draft.

Round 4, Compensatory: East Carolina OT D’Ante Smith

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Smith has played a lot of football, appearing in 33 games for the East Carolina Pirates. This 6-4 and 280-pound offensive tackle is a long-armed, easy-mover, reminiscent of current Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard. He could stand to add a little extra mass to his frame, but he has some traits that make him an appealing prospect to work with. Smith recently accepted an invitation to play at the Senior Bowl. He very well could see a bump in his stock after competing with the best of the best upperclassmen in college football.

Round 5, Pick 158: California LB Kuony Deng

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

An Alumni of "Last Chance U," Deng is another big and athletic linebacker prospect. He's listed at 6-6 and 250 pounds, a lengthy and tall athlete, who does a good job scraping to contain backs and taking on blocks. He plays physical and he's faster than you'd expect a player of his size to be. Some people think he's playing out of position and would be better-suited playing edge. I think he can play as a 4-3 SAM linebacker in Spagnuolo's system and even work as a subpackage rusher.

Round 5, Compensatory: Florida WR Trevon Grimes

Courtney Culbreath/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Grimes is a former top recruit that hasn't quite met expectations, beginning his career at Ohio State before transferring to the University of Florida. He's carved out a nice role for himself this season in the Gators' offense, catching 22 passes for 347 yards and six touchdowns on the year. He's definitely going to be a red zone and jump-ball threat in the NFL, with superior athleticism and body control. The question will be whether he has the speed to create separation consistently at the next level. At the end of the day, gambling on a former top recruit with a fifth-round pick wouldn't be the worst move for this front office.

Round 7, Pick 203 via Vikings: Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson is the leading rusher in the Pac-12 through three games with 62 attempts for 449 yards and five touchdowns. He was a 1,000-yard rusher during his freshman campaign but hasn't quite recaptured that success yet, though. Jefferson's running style feels like Le'Veon Bell meets Kareem Hunt. He's patient between the tackles, but tough to bring down on first contact. He doesn't quite have that third-gear which is why I think he could slide in the draft if he declares early.

Round 7, Pick 222: Alabama CB Josh Jobe

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jobe had mostly been a backup cornerback for the Crimson Tide up until this past year, where he earned a starting job opposite Patrick Surtain II. The 6-1 and 192-pound cornerback is has recorded 20 tackles this season, with four tackles for loss, a sack, and five pass breakups — the most on the team. He's surprised this season, but I'm not sure he's helped his stock enough to be more than a late-round flier if he were to declare as a junior.