'The way we play has given us advantages'

[Getty Images]

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking to Sky Sports: "City are one of the best teams in the world and they played very well.

"Sorry for the first two goals. The first two goals were unlucky."

Can playing out from the back be a risk? "Yes, sometimes we took the advantage [with playing this way]. For sure if you make mistakes you can concede goals.

"You have to analyse how many goals we score and points we made playing the ball, then the advantages [outweigh] what we concede."