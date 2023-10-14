The way Memphis football lost to Tulane prompts question: Why should we believe? | Giannotto

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan answered in one word late Friday night, as the consequences of another deflating setback sank in.

Does he think the Tigers now need to run the table to make it to the American Athletic Conference championship game?

“Yes,” Henigan responded.

“That’s the plan,” linebacker Chandler Martin chimed in from the seat next to Henigan. “See y’all in December.”

So why should we believe him?

That’s the overarching question Memphis football is faced with after losing to Tulane 31-21 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. It has loomed over the entire Silverfield era. That’s why, despite there being plenty left for the Tigers to play for in the coming weeks, this Friday the 13th felt so disheartening.

Here finally was another opportunity to convince folks to believe again — and Memphis squandered it.

The biggest crowd of the season showed up. Mayor-elect Paul Young was there to conduct the coin toss and meet the university officials who badly want to begin Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium renovations on schedule. A national television audience watched from home.

What they saw was much too similar to every other chance Memphis has had the past few years to recapture its lost momentum.

An offense predicated on ball control despite a mostly nonexistent rushing attack and an ineffective offensive line.

A quarterback who doesn’t seem to be progressing the way a third-year starter should.

A defense that wilted because it couldn’t get off the field on third down.

A group of players just resilient enough to have their flaws exposed with the game on the line.

A coach who can’t fix the problems that keep resurfacing.

A program with no defined identity, other than its growing entrenchment within the abyss of college football teams that are neither embarrassing nor relevant.

It’s also an incredibly frustrating place to be — a place that’s not so bad compared to the full scope of the program’s history, but a place in which the program doesn’t seem to matter locally or nationally like it did not long ago.

So the details of how this went down — how Memphis fell behind 10-0 early, scored 21 straight points to take a lead into the third quarter, then cratered when Tulane responded with 21 unanswered points — are really but a footnote.

OPINION: How much of a problem is the new AAC for Memphis? We’re starting to find out

In this diminished version of the AAC, very few wins resonate. Very few wins get people excited. This one would have.

To have wasted a chance to reverse the narrative surrounding this program carried with it the same sensation the Tulane offensive lineman must have felt after Memphis defensive lineman Andres Fox delivered the low blow that got him ejected in the fourth quarter.

“It’s really hard to swallow,” Henigan said. “I knew it was the most important game of my career so far as a Tiger, just because of the magnitude this game would have on the rest of the season, knowing Tulane is one of the top teams in the conference. It’s definitely hard.”

But at the midway point of this regular season, Memphis has won the four games it was favored in and lost the two games in which it was an underdog. If it continues like that, the Tigers will have a shot to finish with a 9-3 record or better.

That very well might be good enough to make the conference championship game, and to make Martin's words come true.

“I encourage the fans to keep believing,” Silverfield said, noting that a 4-2 record is “not the end of the world.”

There's a problem, of course, with this premise.

Memphis still hasn't given them much of a reason to believe.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on X: @mgiannotto

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football wasted another chance to make us believe