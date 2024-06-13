‘Find a way:’ Lumen Christi encapsulates team motto to earn walk-off win in state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Down to their final out and trailing 2-0, the Jackson Lumen Christi Titans found a way to rally back and earn an improbable 3-2 walk-off win over Charlevoix in Thursday’s Div. 3 State Semifinal.

The phrase ‘find a way’ has become a team motto for the Titans this spring, and the phrase was even plastered on t-shirts worn by dozens of fans Thursday morning at McLane Stadium. This state semifinal victory was the perfect example of the Titans finding a way to win with their backs up against the wall.

Charlevoix starting pitcher Bryce Johnson had shut down the Lumen Christi offense for six and two-thirds innings, allowing just four hits. But just one out away from elimination, the Titans finally broke through.

First, a ground ball up the middle off the bat of Brodie Gregory found its way through the infield, driving in Timmy Crowley to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Then, Kash Kalahar ripped one toward third that snuck under the third basemen’s glove and into left field. Jack Fitzpatrick scored from third to tie things up as the crowd roared.

Charlevoix made a pitching change to try and get the final out, but Lumen Christi freshman Benny Gaston was ready to meet the moment.

He smacked a single through the right side and Gregory raced home from second base, sliding in with the winning run as the team ran out of the dugout and swarmed Gaston in celebration.

“You dream of [that moment] every day,” said Gaston. “I went to bed last night going through every situation in my head. I just [had to] find a way for my team, do anything for my team just to win that game.”

“We’ve played a lot of close games all year throughout the Catholic League and throughout this tournament,” said head coach Phil Clifford. “These guys came up with this mantra of find a way and now we’ve got t-shirts rolling and everything and it’s just, they find a way. They believe. They believe in each other and they did it.”

The Titans’ thrilling win secures their spot in the Div. 3 State Championship game. Lumen Christi will face the winner of Detroit Edison vs. Watervliet in the championship game at 9 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium on Michigan State’s campus.

Lumen Christi is in search of the third state championship in program history. The Titans’ most recent championship came in 2015.

