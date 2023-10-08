The right way for Lincoln Riley and USC to handle the Alex Grinch problem

This past week, we visited the Alex Grinch question. Will Lincoln Riley fire him before the end of the season?

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire thinks the move, if it happens, will “Definitely (be) after (the season). I don’t see Lincoln Riley firing his guy in-season, especially after showing confidence in the guy after the Colorado win.”

We said that “Riley has to see, once and for all, if Grinch can solve problems in the second half of a season and improve a defense enough to win big-time games against elite offenses. He might cut the cord with Grinch in December, but not sooner.”

Did the Arizona game on Saturday night change all of this? It’s a fair question. Let’s discuss the matter in greater detail and give a specific answer on what Riley should do:

SECOND HALF OF THE SEASON

The second half of the season begins against Notre Dame this coming Saturday. USC did get to this game 6-0, so while Grinch hasn’t performed well, he has at least not cost the Trojans a game yet. He could soon cost USC a game, but it’s not the best possible time to fire a coordinator. Following a loss would make a lot more sense. There would be a cleanness and a certain degree of clarity attached to the move.

REPLACEMENT WON'T BE EASY TO INTEGRATE

Who would take over if Grinch is fired right now? Shaun Nua, the defensive line coach, is doing a better job than USC’s other position coaches, but would he want the extra responsibility? This complicates the situation even more.

DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS

It might be too early for Riley to pull the trigger and fire Grinch this week, but he should at least have uncomfortable conversations with his defensive staff: Grinch, Nua, Brian Odom, Donte Williams. These conversations would underscore the point that current performances are unacceptable and that the prevailing reality cannot be allowed to continue.

PHONE CALLS

Not firing Grinch this week would enable Riley to make some quiet inquiries and overtures with the agents of potential defensive coordinators. If a potential candidate had a week or two to study USC film before taking the job, that would make a possible transition a little easier.

We’re not saying or suggesting this process will be easy if USC takes it on, but allowing for a little more time might be the thing which makes a potential move more realistic.

NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame’s offense is, very simply, not good. Grinch might be doing a poor job, but Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is having an even worse season than Grinch. Giving Grinch this Notre Dame game as a last-ditch attempt to save his job wouldn’t be the worst decision USC could make.

GRINCH VS PARKER IS A HOT-SEAT MATCHUP

An Alex Grinch-Gerad Parker game in South Bend would basically be an elimination game. The losing coordinator won’t return next year, the winning coordinator gets to coach for another week. That’s not too harsh a view of these two assistants, who have performed very poorly in 2023.

KNOW THERE'S NO HOPE

When coaches are fired, it’s good to have a sense that the coach could never possibly lead a team to a desired standard or beyond a minimum standard. When a coach, school, or NFL team fires a coach, it’s important to know that the fired coach’s ceiling will never be higher. A coach’s tenure needs to have exhausted all possibilities of sufficient improvement. If it is known with clarity that a coach has reached his limit and will never be good enough to meet expectations, that’s when the coach should be fired.

Wait for the Notre Dame game. If that goes sideways, it makes it a lot easier to ultimately pull the trigger.

THE PATH TO 9-0

If USC can beat Notre Dame and Utah (and then Cal), the Trojans could be 9-0 entering the Washington game on November 4. Giving Grinch the Notre Dame game allows for the possibility that Grinch can still get this team to 9-0 entering November. The Trojans would have a chance to play their way into the playoff. This is not approval of Grinch, merely an allowance for the possibility that this team can still compete for big prizes late in the season. Let Grinch know he is on the hot seat, but also give him the chance to coach his way off it. It’s a middle-ground solution for a complex problem.

THE REPLACEMENT PLAN

We think Grinch should be allowed to coach for his job in the Notre Dame game. If he loses to the Irish or then loses to Utah the following week, he should be fired.

Who could replace him on short notice? USC should consider reaching out to Indiana head coach Tom Allen. He is on the hot seat and very likely to be fired. Why not give him the chance to jump ship, and give Indiana a chance to find a new head coach without having to fire Allen? Allen would offer the bonus of being very knowledgeable about the Big Ten, the conference USC will join next year.

If Grinch and USC lose to Notre Dame or Utah, USC could try to make its move.

THE IN-HOUSE PLAN

Giving Grinch the Notre Dame game — coaching for his job — and seeing if he comes through is our recommended plan. If Grinch fails, bring in Tom Allen of Indiana. That’s how we would play this.

As an alternative — not our recommendation, but a Plan C — is to elevate Donte Williams to defensive coordinator. This would be done not because we think Williams would be great, but because he was the former head coach at this school and therefore has had exposure to more organizational and logistical responsibilities than other defensive assistants. If USC wants this “in-house” transition plan, it could elevate Williams and then — due to the vacancy on staff created by Grinch’s departure — hire a special teams coordinator for the open assistant coach spot.

