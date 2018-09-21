The Way We Hear It: Mike Glennon plays Mitch Trubisky

With a week of practice wrapping up today, here's what's been happening in the lead up to Sunday's Bears-Cardinals matchup:

Mike Glennon is pretending to be Mitchell Trubisky for the Cardinals' scout-team offense this week. Glennon was Chicago's QB when the Bears drafted Trubisky, and was promptly cut one year into his three-year, $45 million contract. Symmetry!

Still no sign of a QB switch in Arizona. It looks like the Bears will get a full 60 minutes of Sam Bradford, then.

The Cardinals plan to dial back their offensive gameplan on Sunday. Arizona already has one of -- if not the -- worst offenses in football.

Cardinals Tackle Andre Smith will be OUT on Sunday. That means the Cardinals' will send their backup tackle out there against Khalil Mack.

OL Kyle Long was again absent from practice. This absence was a planned off-day, but Long's now missed multiple days of practice this week with a lingering ankle issue.