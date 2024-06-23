A&A All the Way foundation hosts fundraiser ahead of softball charity game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A&A All the Way foundation hosts fundraiser at TinMan on Saturday to raise proceeds and help the youth across the country.

The foundation was started by Aaron and Alvin Jones to host events cost free to children to impact their lives in a positive way.

Customers were able to visit either location and purchase merchandise including either a limited time glass or growler with all profits going back to the foundation.

“I see that every year these kids step on the field that maybe couldn’t go to another camp because of cost,” said volunteer Michael Swopes. “It’s important that everyone has the opportunity because just because someone may be limited by financial means doesn’t mean they’re limited in talent. Does it mean they’re limited in will and desire and heart.”

The event comes just five days prior to the foundations charity softball game on Thursday, June 27th at Southwest University.

