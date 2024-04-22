‘Way to get the fans what they don’t want’: Fans react to new Denver Broncos uniforms

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, the Denver Broncos released new uniforms for the first time in almost 30 years – but fans haven’t welcomed the new look just yet.

Before the new uniforms were released to the public, fans were hoping the uniforms would be a throwback resembling the “Orange Crush” uniforms from the 1980s.

The Broncos teased the uniforms on X almost a month ago, and DraftKings responded to the tweet with, “Just bring these back” and a photo of John Elway in his orange uniform and blue helmet with the “D” logo.

When the uniforms were unveiled and it didn’t include the throwback uniform, fans were not so quiet.

The Broncos posted a first look on X, which most followers met with less than love, but not everyone was on the same page.

“Bruh Way to get the fans what they don’t want,” commented one user after the Broncos posted the new uniform on X.

“My Broncos STILL in shambles. A sad fall from the top will continue,” commented another.

“My god had one job old school colors with a modern twist would of done just fine,” said one user.

Some people liked the new look.

“I like them. I appreciate all the details and understand why most won’t Ike them. Can’t wait to get a new jersey. Go Broncos!” commented one user.

“These are purely awesome. Simple, but awesome,” commented another.

At least there’s a throwback edition, right?

While the Broncos released a throwback uniform inspired by the 1977 uniform shortly after, that wasn’t enough for some fans.

People on X seemed to like the throwback uniforms more than the new primaries, most people wanted the throwback uniform full-time.

“Could have easily made these your primaries,” commented one user on X.

“Would’ve made up for everything in the last 10 years if these were our primaries…” one user commented.

“You mean the one everyone wants for the main?” commented another.

Not all the comments were directed at the uniforms, some people were just tired of hearing from Broncos Country.

“Now can y’all PLEASE stop crying about this?” another user commented after the throwback uniforms were released.

