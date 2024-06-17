'We need to find a way to get the best out of him'

Phil Foden had arguably his best season yet for Manchester City in 2023-24 and many put him down to be the first name on the team sheet for England this summer.

But in struggling to make an impact against Serbia on Sunday, questions have once again been raised about how the 24-year-old midfielder can reproduce his club form for his country.

"We need to find a way to get the best out of him," said BBC pundit Micah Richards when analysing the match. "At Manchester City we know it is choreographed with Pep and the system and the movements, but it makes me sad when we see a player of this quality just in and out of games.

"This season he has been immense, every week the stuff he is doing with Man City, we need to see that in an England shirt."

Questions have often centred on Foden's position.

As shown in the heatmaps from his last Premier League match and the Euro 2024 game against Serbia, he appears to have more freedom behind the main forward for Pep Guardiola's side, while under Gareth Southgate he is more regularly deployed to the left with Jude Bellingham operating centrally.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, however, feels it is up to Foden to get the best out of himself for England.

"A player of this class, level and talent at times doesn't even need to be told by the coach what he needs to do," he said. "Phil needs to want it more than the rest and it showed [against Serbia] that Jude Bellingham is a little bit above him in this regard.

"Foden needs to get that personality back and do what he does at Manchester City."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand agreed, adding: "Jude Bellingham has come into this team and his body language has said to everyone 'give me the ball or I will go nuts' - that is his attitude.

"Phil Foden has seen that and his personality is not like that and he is allowing someone else to come in and be the dominant figure in this team.

"Foden should be saying 'no, give me the ball' - the positions he is taking up to demand the ball will determine if he gets the ball or not."