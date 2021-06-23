Way Back Wednesday: Nicolas Batum's buzzer-beating layup in 2011 vs. the Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Deandre Ayton’s alley-oop game-winner in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals has led to some discussion on memorable lob game-winners.

The plays are hard to execute but are a thrill to repeatedly watch when done right.

Blazers fans may remember back in 2011 Nicolas Batum had a similar play.

With 0.9 seconds remaining on the clock, Andre Miller was on the sideline and needed to throw a perfect pass towards the hoop over a jumping Antoni McDyess.

Miller threw the pass perfectly to Batum on his way to the basket. As he leaped over Tony Parker, Batum caught the ball with his hands and softly put it in the basket.

Watch the video above to recount one of Batum and Miller’s finest moments as Blazers.