Waverly’s Xavier Watson commits to UConn football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Xavier Watson is ready for the next big step in football.

(PHOTO: Xavier Watson/X, Leyton Roberts)

Thursday, Watson committed to D-I UConn to play for the Huskies. Watson, an All-State wide receiver for Waverly High School, helped the Wolverines win their first-ever New York State Class C Championship. Xavier scored three touchdowns in Waverly’s 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse back in December.

Watson has officially changed his profile on X stating he will be a tight end for the Huskies. Xavier is looking for another monster season next year for the Wolverines in his senior campaign. During his junior year, the 6’4″ 205 pounder scored 17 touchdowns to go along with 917 receiving yards.

Watson caught 62 passes on a staggering 14.8 yards per catch for Waverly last season. The National Letter of Intent (NLI) early signing day is December 4, 2024. UConn opens up the 2024 season at Maryland on Saturday, August 31 at Noon.

The Huskies finished (3-9) in 2023 but did end the season winning their final two games of the year with victories over Sacred Heart and UMass.

