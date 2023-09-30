Waverly wins key football matchup at Chenango Forks, 19-15, in the final half-minute.

Waverly High football took its only lead with 12.2 seconds remaining Friday night on a 13-yard pass-and-catch that propelled the Wolverines to a 19-15 Division IV football victory at Chenango Forks.

Joey Tomasso’s delivery to Xavier Watson in the end zone completed a six-play, one-penalty drive that began with 2:02 to play with the visitors trailing by 15-13. It covered 53 yards against a Forks defense that played mostly sound throughout against a once-beaten, ninth-ranked opponent coming in on a 37.5-per-game scoring average.

In fact, two huge defensive plays were the root of the Blue Devils’ touchdowns, one directly and the other essentially as much.

The decisive possession

Waverly gained possession following a punt and summarily was gifted 5 yards via an offside penalty. Next came a 21-yard catch-and-go from Jay Pipher to the Blue Devils’ 27, perhaps with kicker Hogan Shaw salivating for a chance to atone for a miss from 40 yards moments before. However …

After a 2-yard rush by Tomasso, the quarterback threw a dart to Watson for 9-yard advancement, and J.T. then went for 3 rushing yards to the 13. After killing the clock, Tomasso lofted a third-and-7 pass to 6-foot-4 Watson against a considerably shorter defender in the end zone’s back-left corner for something of a gimmie game-winner.

Tomasso’s 2-point rush attempt was denied, but Forks was left a mere five seconds after returning the kickoff to its 24-yard line.

As simple, Blue Devils coach David Hogan was asked, as putting the ball in the hands of one of the section’s most dynamic players near midfield with a chance to win?

“In the end, that’s it,” he said. “On top of that they’ve got a very good kicker, too, so they’ve only got to get into field goal range. So, yeah, it is simplified but it’s true.”

Halftime standoff, but then …

Chenango Forks struck first on its first huge defensive effort, with 4:39 remaining in the first half.

Waverly had driven 71 yards to the Blue Devils’ 7-yard line when, on second-and-goal and Tomasso in customary shotgun formation, the football was snapped well over his helmet. Tomasso retreated in a jiffy and went to the deck in an attempt to beat a Forks defender to the loose ball. Instead, the oblong object of desire squirted free and Blue Devils sophomore end Peter Ramil snatched it and sprinted 70 yards for points.

Waverly answered 72 seconds before halftime. Kolsen Keathley intercepted a third-down pass from Forks to set up the Wolverines at the hosts’ 32. On the third play thereafter, Tomasso passed 17 yards for a score, Shaw kicked the PAT and it was 7-7 through halftime.

On the ninth play of the third quarter, Lucas Bartlow – improvising for the night in jersey No. 14 – intercepted a pass from Tomasso and returned 47 yards to the 4. Just because he could, Bartlow rushed for a TD on the next snap and tacked on the 2-point chaser for a 15-7 Blue Devils lead.

Naturally, Waverly struck later in the third, going 69 yards on nine plays leading to a 4-yard scoring rush by Tomasso and it was 15-13. On the play before, second-and-14 from the 34, Tomasso connected with Pipher for a 30-yard gain.

From Waverly coach Jason Miller

“It’s tough to throw the ball when they’re dropping eight and I was worried about that. They’re physical enough inside that it made it difficult for us to really run the ball consistently. It’s a great scheme. We’ve got to do a better job when they have five in the box and we’ve got six. We’ve got to come up with a different plan there."

“All in all, just a never-quit attitude there, didn’t panic, and it was just a great finish. It’s nice when you can finish like that. We were in a close game against Tioga, didn’t finish. This one we were able to finish off. It’s a great morale-booster for sure, and I’m glad that we got to play a full game, probably same with them. It’s going to make both teams better down the road.”

