Waverly tops 500 yards, earns first state title in football

Led by a quarterback who will go down as one of the most prolific passers in New York history and spearheaded by a group that continuously answered the call Saturday night, one of Section 4's top football programs now has a state title to add to its trophy case.

Waverly joined the sizable list of Section 4 state champions with a 46-26 victory over Section 2 champion Fonda-Fultonville in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C title game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

The championship didn't come with the ease a 20-point margin might indicate. It wasn't until senior quarterback Joey Tomasso connected with Xavier Watson for a 40-yard touchdown on second-and-15 that the Wolverines gained some breathing room.

That score with 3 minutes, 38 seconds remaining made it a 39-26 contest. Kolsen Keathley (9 carries, 126 yards) tacked on a 79-yard TD run up the middle with 1:31 to play following a stop by Waverly's defense on a night the offenses dominated the second half.

"There's nothing like it and this team will for sure be remembered in Waverly history forever," Tomasso said. "That's just a great thing to be a part of."

By the Numbers

Jake VanHouten heads to the end zone to score for Waverly during the Wolverines' 46-26 win in the NYSPHSAA Class C football final Dec. 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

More than 1,000 yards of offense was produced and eight touchdowns were scored in the second half. Waverly ended up with the yardage advantage, 553-488.

In his final high school game, Tomasso completed 18 of 26 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns. He added 58 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushes.

Three of the touchdowns went to Xavier Watson, who caught eight passes for 161 yards. The game's first points came on a 49-yard pass from Tomasso to a streaking Watson deep down the field.

"It’s not even just me. The quarterback had plenty of time to throw and he put them in the perfect place," Watson said of his big night. "Easiest catches all I’ve got to do."

Fonda-Fultonville's freshman signal-caller also dazzled. Keegan Croucher completed 38 of 53 throws for 422 yards, with two going for touchdowns. Karsen Bulan had 12 catches for 153 yards.

Waverly beats Fonda-Fultonville, 46-26, in NYSPHSAA Class C football state final. pic.twitter.com/KLChORqhuJ — Section4Scores (@Section4Scores) December 3, 2023

Wolverines made history

Waverly finished with a 13-1 record, with that lone loss coming in overtime in Week 1 to a Tioga Central team that dominated everyone else on the way to winning its third straight Class D state title Saturday.

"This is what we've been working for all season," Watson said. "We started football in June and it's over now. It just feels great to finish what we started."

The Wolverines have five sectional titles since 2008 under head coach Jason Miller, but this was their first time reaching the state final.

"I thought it was a great performance and I thought that was a great team we played," Miller said. "Must have been fun to watch.

"Just a great feeling. I'm proud of what we can bring home to our community, who's been so supportive of us."

Fonda-Fultonville, playing in its first state final, finished with a 12-2 record.

Third-quarter mayhem

Joey Tomasso from Waverly jumps over the line for a nice gain during the Wolverines' 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville in the NYSPHSAA Class C football final Dec. 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Despite coughing up the ball twice on fumbles, Waverly led 14-7 at halftime after Tomasso followed Troy Beeman and Matthias Welles into the end zone for a 1-yard TD run with 40 seconds to go before the break.

Tomasso added a 3-yard touchdown on Waverly's first drive of the second half. Beeman gave Waverly the ball with a fumble recovery after Welles knocked it loose with a sack. Beeman had a sack and a half to go with that play.

Tomasso's TD touched off a five-touchdown flurry over a span of seven minutes in the third quarter that included some spectacular individual efforts, with a touch of sloppy tackling.

Croucher's 21-yard TD pass to Jose Vargas was a standout, with Vargas breaking through multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Waverly countered with a 71-yard TD from Tomasso to VanHouten, who took the short hitch pass and turned it into six points, pulling away from two Fonda-Fultonville defenders in a sideline race.

Croucher then delivered a 29-yard TD to Karsen Bulan on a well-thrown slant in the front of the end zone. Watson's ensuing 23-yard TD catch saw him snare the ball at the 16-yard line and break free from two would-be tackles to reach the end zone.

"Their quarterback was a great kid," Waverly two-way tackle Kam Hills said. "Sometimes we got the stop, but when we have Joey Tomasso, Xavier Watson and all of our weapons it really comes together. It was a great game."

More: Tioga Central thumps Stillwater for 3rd straight Class D state football championship

Pivotal plays

End result of all the third-quarter offense was a 33-20 Waverly lead that was cut to seven after Peyton Webber's 1-yard TD run with 7:38 remaining.

Tomasso, a first-team all-state pick last year, has been Waverly's starting varsity quarterback since eighth grade. What better player to have leading the offense with a state championship on the line?

He connected with Watson for throws of 5 and 8 yards to move the ball from the 35 to the 50. Facing third-and-10, Carter George dashed 15 yards on a draw play on perhaps the offensive call of the night.

A blindside block penalty two plays later left the Wolverines staring down second-and-15. Tomasso delivered a dart to Watson near the sideline and he used some nifty footwork to reach the end zone.

"At halftime we saw they were really trying to get over the top of him and we had a little space outside," Tomasso said. "We were like, let’s throw this back shoulder ball and see what happens with it. He catches those great. He made a great catch on it, he ran into the end zone. That was definitely one of the bigger plays of the game."

Watson, a junior, came to Waverly this school year from Athens.

"It's been amazing," he said of playing with Tomasso. "He's the best quarterback I've played for. I do what I do and he does what he does and it just works out."

Poised under pressure

Xavier Watson makes the catch to score for Waverly during the Wolverines' 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville in the NYSPHSAA Class C football final Dec. 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

When asked about delivering with the state title on the line, Tomasso said his mentality was to treat Saturday like any other game.

"We knew there was a lot surrounding this game, but we just tried to stay focused on the game," he said. "The biggest thing is we were confident throughout the game because we had such a great week at practice. With our preparation it limits the nerves for sure."

Miller pointed to his team's ability to play fundamental football and the Wolverines' overall resilience as keys.

"(Fonda-Fultonville) came back every single time we scored and seemed to drive the ball down the field," Miller said. "We had some injuries on defense, had some new guys in there who really hadn’t played those positions or hadn’t played very much at all other than a reserve role, so I’m real proud of the way they came in and played. I’m proud of our seniors who have provided such great leadership throughout the year and the last four years."

More: Notre Dame's 1998 football team made history amid loss of Elmira legend Joel Stephens

A shared moment

The Waverly crowd celebrates their team's first state championship, a 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville in the NYSPHSAA Class C football final Dec. 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Waverly's fan support is significant, whether a regular-season game or a state final. Wolverines players made sure to go over to their cheering section after the victory for a shared moment.

"It means a lot because there’s incredible people," said Hills, whose defensive effort included a shared sack with Beeman. "If you go on Facebook you see that all over there and if you look in the stands there’s a bunch of people there. They’re always here, they’re always driving. It’s an hour and a half game and they still came. About 5,000 people or something there."

Box Score

Waverly 46, Fonda-Fultonville 26

F-F 0 7 13 6 ‒ 26

Waverly 7 7 19 13 ‒ 46

Scoring Summary

W: Xavier Watson 49 pass from Joey Tomasso (Hogan Shaw kick).

FF: Jose Vargas 4 run (Jake Hernigle kick).

W: Tomasso 1 run (Shaw kick).

W: Tomasso 3 run (kick failed).

FF: Vargas 21 pass from Keegan Croucher (Hernigle kick).

W: Jake VanHouten 71 pass from Tomasso (kick failed).

FF: Karsen Bulan 29 pass from Croucher (Hernigle kick).

W: Watson 23 pass from Tomasso (Shaw kick).

FF: Peyton Webber 1 run (kick failed).

W: Watson 40 pass from Tomasso (kick failed).

W: Kolsen Keathley 79 run (Shaw kick).

Individual Stats

Rushing: Fonda-Fultonville ‒ Jose Vargas 11-33, Colin Pickering 10-32, Peyton Webber 1-1, Keegan Croucher 6-0. Waverly ‒ Kolsen Keathley 9-126, Joey Tomasso 13-58, Payton Fravel 2-21, Carter George 4-20, Jay Pipher 1 (-5).

Passing: Fonda-Fultonville ‒ Croucher 38-53, 422 yards, 0 Int. Waverly ‒ Tomasso 18-26, 333 yards, 0 Int.

Receiving: Fonda-Fultonville ‒ Karsen Bulan 12-153, Brady Melious 7-87, Jose Vargas 6-70, Colin Pickering 5-42, Mason Smith 4-33, Colin McLaughlin 3-23, Jake Hernigle 1-14. Waverly ‒ Xavier Watson 8-161, Jay Pipher 5-58, Jake VanHouten 3-87, Keathley 2-27.

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare. You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Waverly beat Fonda-Fultonville for NYSPHSAA Class C football title