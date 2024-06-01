Waverly softball wins second straight district title

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Waverly softball team made history by winning the program’s first-ever district championship last year.

Now, the players back from last year’s squad are adding to their legacy.

Waverly found itself back in the district title game on Friday, taking on CAAC Blue foe Grand Ledge, and the Warriors made sure to protect their home field by drafting the Comets 17-8.

Thanks to 11 runs in the final two innings, Waverly claimed its second straight district title.

“To win it once is pretty incredible. To win it back-to-back, that’s unbelievable. And to do it on our home field, you know, that’s even crazier,” Waverly softball coach John Herrera said. “For us to host districts for the first time and to come out and do this in front of our fans, I mean, you see all the emotions going through the girls right now. It’s just unbelievable.”

“Honestly it’s just crazy,” Waverly senior catcher Colette Sutton said. “I think we had a crazy impact on the program and the history of everything.”

