Waverly and Elmira flag football cruise to wins at home

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly and Elmira girls flag football earned big wins at home.

Waverly and Elmira flag football picked up wins, on Saturday. The Wolverines opened their dominant performance against Chenango Valley with a big defensive play. Waverly’s Claire Clonch picked off a pass from Madison Hubenthal, setting up the Wolverines in the red zone. On the following play, Erica Ryck scored the 1st touchdown of the game for the Wolverines. Waverly would power ahead to a 20-0 lead with runs from Paige Robinson and Allison Barrett, before the Warriors responded with a long run from Hubenthal. The Wolverines were not fazed by Chenango Valley’s offense, as they continued an impressive onslaught to win 60-18.

In Elmira, the Express defeated rival Corning 25-7. Emersyn Garvin led Elmira’s scoring effort with 3 rushing touchdowns. Elsewhere in the section, Horseheads fell 35-12 to Binghamton.

A look at scores from around the area is listed below:

High School Girls Flag Football:

Waverly 60 – Chenango Valley 18

Elmira 25 – Corning 7

Binghamton 35 – Horseheads 12

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Hilton 8 – Horseheads 7

Corning 8 – Brighton 4

High School Baseball:

Waverly 20 – South Williamsport 9

