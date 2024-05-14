Wave rolling: Linn, Welch nab player of week honors

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane leftfielder Jackson Linn is the American Athletic Conference player of the week. Linn hit two homers Sunday against East Carolina, including the tying two run homer in the 8th, as the Wave swept the 6th ranked Pirates in a three game weekend series.

For the week, Linn was 7 of 15 with four homers, and 5 runs scored.

Righthanded pitcher Chandler Welch is the AAC pitcher of the week. He tossed 7.1 innings of three run baseball in a victory over East Carolina Saturday night.

Tulane plays at Charlotte for three games to end the regular season. The series starts Thursday night. Head coach Jay Uhlman looks back and ahead.

