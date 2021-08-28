Wave defense rises to challenge in 5-3 win

Aug. 28—OXFORD — Tupelo played great defense in the first half. And then it played even better defense in the second.

The Golden Wave, the Daily Journal's No. 5-ranked large school, played to its greatest strength and pulled out a 5-3 win over No. 3 Lafayette on the opening Friday night of the high school football season.

"We played championship standard defense the second half," Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. "I'm just glad to walk away with a win."

Big stops highlighted Tupelo's second half, and lineman Romero Hampton was in the middle of the action. After a Tupelo turnover early in the third quarter, Hampton's tackle-for-loss helped kill a Lafayette drive in the red zone.

The Commodores handed Tupelo a gift on their next drive, with a snap sailing over the punter's head and out of the end zone for a safety, making it 3-2 Lafayette.

Tupelo kicker Gideon Deaton missed a 25-yard field goal on the ensuing drive, but Hampton came to the rescue again with a fumble recovery at Lafayette's 24.

"He's a disrupter. That's what he does," Hardin said. "He causes those guys problems up front."

Given another chance, Deaton put the Wave ahead with a 39-yard field goal at the 1:53 mark of the third quarter.

Tupelo held Lafayette to 115 total yards. The Dores were 4 of 13 on third downs, including 1 of 6 in the second half.

"I'm not going to lie, in the first half I was really lacking. I was cramping up in the first half," Hampton said. "My coaches told me some true stuff, some stuff that'll get you hyped, and we went out and balled out."

Lafayette's defense showed it's no slouch either, holding Tupelo to 9 yards of offense in the first half. But the Wave run game found a little bit of life after halftime behind Quay Middlebrooks.

Story continues

Tupelo finished with 108 total yards. Sophomores Jeremiah Harrell and Lake Reed split time at quarterback, completing a combined 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards with an interception.

Lafayette's points came on a 20-yard Hudson Nelson field goal in the first quarter.

Extra Points

Turning Point: Hampton's fumble recovery gave Tupelo's offense the short field it needed.

Point Man: Middlebrooks rushed for 76 yards on 17 carries.

Talking Point: "They got physical with us up front." — Lafayette coach Michael Fair

Notes

—Lafayette's Jayden Reed rushed for 86 yards on 25 carries.

—Tupelo's Jordan Herring had an interception in the end zone to halt a Lafayette drive in the second quarter.

—Next week, Tupelo visits Saltillo while Lafayette travels to Horn Lake.

brad.locke@djournal.com