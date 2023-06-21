Waunakee tight end Rob Booker has de-committed from Wisconsin's 2024 class

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell officially lost one member of UW's 2024 football class on Wednesday.

Waunakee tight end Rob Booker, the third player to commit to UW for the 2024 class, announced on Twitter he has de-committed.

“After careful consideration and reflection,” he wrote, “I have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Wisconsin. I cannot type out the words that show how appreciative I am for the entire coaching staff for giving me an incredible opportunity to play for them as well as the fan base at Wisconsin for welcoming me with open arms and making me a part of the family.

“I appreciate all the time and effort that was put into me and I have nothing but respect4 for the staff. This was not an easy decision to make and it is not a reflection of anything negative of the program but simply for my best interest as a student athlete.

“Thank you for respecting my decision and once again, thank you to the ENTIRE Badger community.”

Booker, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, was the third player to commit to UW's 2024 class. His commitment came on Jan. 31, two days after Illinois tight end Grant Stec committed.

UW's class stands 15 known commitments.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football loses Waunakee tight end Rob Booker for 2024 class