Waukesha County 'Boots and Badges' basketball game; played for 2 causes

WAUKESHA, Wis. - They work together to protect their communities. But all bets are off once police officers and firefighters hit the basketball court.

"Our adrenaline gets going a little higher because we get there first usually," said New Berlin Police Sergeant Ryan Straus, who shared a subtle burn as he practiced on the court.

Waukesha firefighter paramedic Zach Philippi shot back.

"Firefighters, we go into buildings that are burning down. I’d say we’re pretty tough cookies," Philippi said.

The "Boots and Badges" basketball game pits Waukesha police and fire against New Berlin and Brookfield police and fire. The money that is raised will benefit the Food Pantry Serving Waukesha County and the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund.

"Why those two organizations?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"Well, there’s a lot of members of the community and department directly involved in that tragic incident," Straus said.

"It still lingers a little bit. There’s still a scar," said Waukesha Police Lt. Joe Hendricks.

On Nov. 21, 2021, Lt. Hendricks was among the first responders on scene when Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the city's Christmas parade. Brooks killed six people and physically hurt more than 60 others.

"An event like that… it truly doesn’t matter how strong you are. It’s going to break even the strongest person down," Philippi said.

Groups directly impacted in the attack have been working for weeks preparing for the game's halftime show. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will perform with Waukesha South's Varsity Dance Team. There will also be the opportunity at the game to enter a 50/50 raffle and bid on raffle baskets. Attendees who bring non-perishable food items will earn free raffle tickets.

The people who protect these communities hope it is a chance for everyone to smile.

"I think Waukesha is taking the trophy home this year. I really do. I might as well take it now," Hendricks said.

"Boots and Badges" is set for Friday, April 12 at Waukesha South High School. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tip-off is at 7 p.m. The cost of admission is $5 at the door. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

The game is sponsored by the Waukesha Citizens Police Academy Association, which is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization comprised of citizens that volunteer their time and talent to support the Waukesha Police Department and to help raise funds for the department’s needs that are not covered by the department’s annual budget. A news release says members of the association are all graduates of Waukesha Citizens Police Academy. The academy, which is held annually in the fall, is designed to give enrollees a better understanding of the functions, operations, and objectives of the police department.