Waukegan wants to be the next home of the Chicago Bears

Following news that the Chicago Bears are exploring other stadium options outside of Arlington Heights, there has been plenty of interest from different cities in the area.

The latest is Waukegan, where mayor Ann B. Taylor recently sent a letter to Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren expressing interest in hosting the team’s new stadium, according to WGN.

In the letter obtained by WGN, Taylor pointed out that Waukegan is just 20 minutes from Halas Hall, the team’s facility in Lake Forest. There were also different areas of land identified as potential development for a state-of-the-art stadium and entertainment district.

“Our working class and diverse community is as tough as the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Bears, and our leadership team at Waukegan City Hall is as aggressive as Justin Fields running the ball downfield when it comes to creating economic opportunities for our city, our residents and the region at large,” Taylor said in the letter, per WGN. “Our city’s staff and I invite you and your leadership to come to Waukegan to learn about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity our city can offer the Bears.

“We believe that the Monsters of the Midway deserve the opportunity to continue the tradition of playing along the shores of Lake Michigan, with the market opportunity of having a year-round facility capable of hosting other major events, including the Super Bowl, the Final Four and other events on an international scale.”

The news comes after the Bears announced that Arlington Heights was no longer the sole focus of their stadium efforts. Since then, the Bears have also met with Naperville city officials about a potential stadium.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire