Waukee linebacker Malachi Curvey: Here’s why I’m committing to Kansas football
Editor’s note: Waukee linebacker Malachi Curvey, the Register’s No. 3 in-state 2025 football prospect, announced Sunday that he will attend Kansas. The four-star prospect chose the Jayhawks over offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri. He explained his decision in this first-person account for the Register.
Here we go: I’m committing to the University of Kansas.
I spent some time in Lawrence, and I knew that was the place I wanted to call home and where I wanted to go play college football. I went to a football game and a basketball game, and the Jayhawks fans are something else. It’s obvious that they care about athletics in Lawrence.
In the month since my last visit to Kansas, I’ve engaged in a lot of conversations, mostly with my mom and dad. My mom fell in love with so many parts of the university: the weight room, the academics, the proximity to Des Moines.
And then there’s my dad.
Iowa State football fans know him best as “Big Play Curvey,” a nickname he earned during his days in a Cyclones uniform. He pushed me to make this decision, because he felt like I was ready to commit, even if it meant I wouldn’t follow in his footsteps in Ames. It’s been amazing to have his guidance during this entire process and he trusted that I would make the right decision at the right time.
We’ve talked a bit about timing, so let’s get into why I’ve decided to commit now.
I have about six more months left in my junior year, and then one more season of high school football left to play. I could’ve waited through the spring and summer to see if I landed any other offers.
But my dad told me that if this was what I wanted to do, then I should do it now. There wasn’t any point in waiting when I knew Kansas was where I felt most at home. I was ready to play college football at any university that gave me the opportunity. I wanted to go somewhere that was the right fit for me. Kansas checked the boxes.
Plus, it means a lot to me that I can be the second commit in Kansas’ 2025 class. I’m so grateful to be in the position that I am in, and I’m excited to take on more of a recruiter role — trying to convince some other talented athletes to join me in Lawrence.
Aside from loving Lawrence and Jayhawks fans and feeling confident in the possibility for academic success at Kansas, I felt a connection with the entire coaching staff. From coach Lance Leipold to coach Chris Simpson, I’ve had a lot of great conversations with the staff, and they never tried to sell me an unrealistic vision.
Part of why I chose Kansas is also because of the position they recruited me at. I was open to playing on either offense or defense, but they saw me as an outside linebacker. And to be honest, the defensive side of the game comes more naturally.
I don’t know what the next several months will look like, but I was ready for my recruitment to be over. I felt confident in the offers I had, and knew I fit in Kansas’ system. Plus, I’m ready to enjoy football without the stress of recruiting. I know, for sure, I’ll be back in Lawrence at least a couple more times.
There’s nothing not to like about Kansas. It’s not just about athletics. I looked at the type of men they develop, and that is what really excites me about being a Jayhawk.
In the end, my dad would’ve been excited to see me in an Iowa State jersey. He’s equally excited to see me play for Kansas. I might even convert him into a Jayhawks fan. There is one thing we agree on for sure: It’s time for me to write my own story.
Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here's why Waukee's Malachi Curvey is committing to Kansas football