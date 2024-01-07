Waukee linebacker Malachi Curvey: Here’s why I’m committing to Kansas football

Editor’s note: Waukee linebacker Malachi Curvey, the Register’s No. 3 in-state 2025 football prospect, announced Sunday that he will attend Kansas. The four-star prospect chose the Jayhawks over offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri. He explained his decision in this first-person account for the Register.

Here we go: I’m committing to the University of Kansas.

I spent some time in Lawrence, and I knew that was the place I wanted to call home and where I wanted to go play college football. I went to a football game and a basketball game, and the Jayhawks fans are something else. It’s obvious that they care about athletics in Lawrence.

In the month since my last visit to Kansas, I’ve engaged in a lot of conversations, mostly with my mom and dad. My mom fell in love with so many parts of the university: the weight room, the academics, the proximity to Des Moines.

Waukee's Malachi Curvey runs the ball during the first game at Mediacom Field on Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Des Moines.

And then there’s my dad.

Iowa State football fans know him best as “Big Play Curvey,” a nickname he earned during his days in a Cyclones uniform. He pushed me to make this decision, because he felt like I was ready to commit, even if it meant I wouldn’t follow in his footsteps in Ames. It’s been amazing to have his guidance during this entire process and he trusted that I would make the right decision at the right time.

We’ve talked a bit about timing, so let’s get into why I’ve decided to commit now.

I have about six more months left in my junior year, and then one more season of high school football left to play. I could’ve waited through the spring and summer to see if I landed any other offers.

But my dad told me that if this was what I wanted to do, then I should do it now. There wasn’t any point in waiting when I knew Kansas was where I felt most at home. I was ready to play college football at any university that gave me the opportunity. I wanted to go somewhere that was the right fit for me. Kansas checked the boxes.

Waukee's Malachi Curvey runs during a game at Waukee Northwest High School on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Waukee.

Plus, it means a lot to me that I can be the second commit in Kansas’ 2025 class. I’m so grateful to be in the position that I am in, and I’m excited to take on more of a recruiter role — trying to convince some other talented athletes to join me in Lawrence.

Aside from loving Lawrence and Jayhawks fans and feeling confident in the possibility for academic success at Kansas, I felt a connection with the entire coaching staff. From coach Lance Leipold to coach Chris Simpson, I’ve had a lot of great conversations with the staff, and they never tried to sell me an unrealistic vision.

Part of why I chose Kansas is also because of the position they recruited me at. I was open to playing on either offense or defense, but they saw me as an outside linebacker. And to be honest, the defensive side of the game comes more naturally.

I don’t know what the next several months will look like, but I was ready for my recruitment to be over. I felt confident in the offers I had, and knew I fit in Kansas’ system. Plus, I’m ready to enjoy football without the stress of recruiting. I know, for sure, I’ll be back in Lawrence at least a couple more times.

There’s nothing not to like about Kansas. It’s not just about athletics. I looked at the type of men they develop, and that is what really excites me about being a Jayhawk.

In the end, my dad would’ve been excited to see me in an Iowa State jersey. He’s equally excited to see me play for Kansas. I might even convert him into a Jayhawks fan. There is one thing we agree on for sure: It’s time for me to write my own story.

Des Moines Roosevelt quarterback Dominic Wade (16) throws a pass with Waukee defender Malachi Curvey pressuring him on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here's why Waukee's Malachi Curvey is committing to Kansas football