Watzke: Dortmund can achieve 'something extraordinary' against Real

A general view of the German professional sports club Borussia Dortmund logo during the club's German professional sports club. David Inderlied/dpa

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said his team can achieve "something extraordinary" in Saturday's Champions League final against record winners competition Real Madrid.

Watzke named the Wembley final "one of the biggest matches in the club's long history" in an interview with Friday's Bild paper.

"Because Real are the biggest and most successful club in the world - and the club with the greatest charisma, you have to say that without being jealous," he said.

With players including Toni Kroos, former Dortmund player Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, Madrid "undoubtedly have a great team," Watzke added.

Real are record winners in the elite event with 14 titles and have won all eight finals since the Champions League rebrand in 1992.

Dortmund are in their first final sice 2013 and lifted the trophy in 1997 as surprise winners against Juventus.

Watzke hopes for a similar moment at Wembley after his team already knnocked heaviweights Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain out in the previous rounds.

"We can always achieve something extraordinary in one match!" he insisted.

"Dortmund have it in their DNA that we usually do outstanding things against particularly strong opponents - especially internationally. In short: Real are the clear favourites, but we actually feel very comfortable with this situation."

Before our two games against Paris "no one was betting a penny on us and we won both, We can't come out of this final as losers anyway, but only as the big, big winners!"

The strong Champions League run stands in contrast to a modest fifth-place finish, by their standard, in the Bundesliga, and Watzke told Bild that they would be investing in new players in a way like never before in summer to close the gap.

"We are not planning a transfer surplus, but rather a deficit. We can't invest a net sum of €100 million ($108 million), but we will invest significantly more in transfers than we will earn from transfers. And that's new for Borussia Dortmund!" Watzke said.

But the CEO ruled out spending €100 million on one player like Bayern Munich did last year for Harry Kane because Dortmund's annual turnover does't allow it.

Large Champions League income will help Dortmund invest in their bid to play at the top in all competitions which Watzke named a big aim.

"Dortmund have ever managed to play at the highest level in both events, like Real and Bayern do. We're probably only really good at one competition at the moment. So the next step in our development must be: both at the same time!" Watzke said.